Lloyd’s Restaurant closes in Sylacauga, new Birmingham location to open in 2024 Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

SYLACAUGA – Lloyd’s Sylacauga served customers for the final time on Sunday, Oct. 29 marking the second Lloyd’s Restaurant location to close in the month of October.

Owner of Lloyd’s Restaurant Bogue Stevens announced the closure of the Sylacauga location in an official Facebook post on Thursday, Oct. 26.

“With a heavy heart we share the news that Lloyd’s Sylacauga will close after service on Sunday, October 29,” he said.

Stevens also shared news that the business plans to open a new location in Birmingham in late 2024.

According to the Lloyd’s 280 website, the business plans to combine the resources from its previous Sylacauga and Inverness locations in order to “breathe new life into Lloyd’s” and to bring a reimagined and improved version of Lloyd’s to Birmingham.

“Be sure to follow us on social media to get updates on when and where our new location will open,” Stevens said.

Before the location’s closure, Stevens encourage customers to come visit with the restaurant one last time.

“We hope you’ll come dine with us in Sylacauga before we close our doors on Sunday,” Stevens said. “We’re thankful for the guests who have supported us during our short time in town and look forward to welcoming you to our new location next year.”

Lloyd’s Restaurant previously closed its iconic Inverness location on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The roots of Lloyd’s Restaurant run deep in Alabama as the business was first opened in Chelsea in 1937 by a man named Lloyd Chesser, the business’s namesake.

This year marks roughly 86 years of business for Lloyd’s Restaurant with the Inverness location being present for almost 45 of those years and the Sylacauga location opening in 2022.