Meet your neighbors: The Carr family Published 10:29 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Adam and Bentley Carr spent the first half of their marriage traveling around the U.S. due to Adam’s work. However, after living in many cities throughout the country, they knew that as their children were nearing school age they wanted to settle down in a small community. While looking for a house in 2010, they stopped by The Depot in downtown Helena and knew that they had found their new hometown. They moved here with their two children Ella and Lizette and haven’t looked back since.

Since then, the Carr’s have welcomed two more additions to their family with Meade, age 10, and Pratt, age 7.

All in all, the Carr’s have a presence in each of Helena’s school levels. Ella, who is now a Sophomore at Helena High School is part of the school’s cross-country team. Lizette, who is in the 7th grade at Helena Middle School, is also involved in cross country and the school’s tennis team. Meade, now in 5th grade at Helena Intermediate, is actively involved in the rec-league soccer team. Pratt, who is in 1st grade at Helena Elementary, also plays rec-league soccer.

As a family, they are very involved and are active in the congregation of Christ Community Church and Bentley uses her Elementary Education Degree teaching at The Bridge Preschool there. There they have found deep connections in a church that loves Helena and the surrounding area as much as they do. She is also involved in many of the church’s nursery and ministry services. Adam serves a boy’s Sunday School teacher and both of their girls, are also active in the church youth group.

The small-town feeling of knowing their neighbors and community is an irreplaceable quality of life that they cherish, and it is in Helena where they find just that. They love that they can go to any grocery store or restaurant and expect to see someone that they know. The Carrs also place great value playing an active role in their city’s sports and community events, especially that of the Buck Creek Festival and the Old Town Live concert series.

The family also takes active use of the parks that Helena has to offer, where they enjoy games of tennis at Joe Tucker Park, walking and running on the Hillsboro Trail and enjoying a day with their dogs at Cahaba River Park.