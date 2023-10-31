The Shelby County Football Show: Week 11

Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Alec Etheredge

It’s the final week of the high school football regular season with five Thursday night games and two Friday night games. We take a look at all seven ahead of the playoffs kicking off next week.

0:00 Highlights

1:27 Show open

4:23 Montevallo vs. Tarrant

9:16 Shelby County vs. Woodlawn

15:58 Spain Park vs. Pelham

22:50 Helena vs. Vestavia Hills

28:59 Calera vs. McAdory

32:40 Briarwood vs. Fairhope

37:07 Evangel Vs. Lighthouse (ACSC State Championship)

40:45 SCR Stars of the Week

46:28 Show close

