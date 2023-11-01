Local residents browse the third annual Chelsea Fall Craft Fair Published 1:17 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – More than 400 residents recently enjoyed shopping from a variety of local vendors during the third annual Chelsea Fall Craft Fair.

Chelsea held its third annual fall craft fair at the Chelsea Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the community to get together and to bring people to Chelsea and allow small businesses to thrive—that’s what it is all about,” Chelsea City Councilmember Cody Sumners said.

This year’s edition of the craft fair featured 55 vendors with a variety of goods for locals to see and purchase.

“We have everything from people who make and sell jewelry, we have candles, we have a man that makes fabulous cakes, “Chelsea Programs Director Jane Ann Mueller said. “We have beauty supply products, people who make wreaths. One young man makes wooden axes. We had the balloon king here showing off his talent and then there’s crocheted stuff that people buy. One lady had quilts. It’s just a variety of everything.”

Attendees were also able to enjoy a variety of food and beverage vendors as both Chick-fil-A and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice were present at the event.

“The vendors tell me that they do well,” Mueller said. “They sell products, they enjoy it and people that come to shop say they love it because it’s in Chelsea.”

Mueller shared what she believes the goal of the craft fair is every year.

“I do it just as a community thing (to bring) regular people together and let our COP’s (Citizen Observer Patrol), Kiwanis or whoever wants to come be a part of it,” Mueller said. “I want people to be successful, that’s why we only charge $25 for a table, and I want the vendors to be able to sell their product and make money.”

This year, the Chelsea Fall Craft Fair was able to utilize more space thanks to recent upgrades to Chelsea Community Center, including a new gymnasium.

“We were able to have more vendors this year because we’ve got more space, and I can maybe add some more vendors next year,” Mueller said.