Locals enjoy new twist on Alabaster Fall Festival, Jubilee Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER ­– Local residents enjoyed shopping from a variety of local vendors and listening to a slate of artists who performed live music during this year’s joint Alabaster Fall Festival and Jubilee #3.

The 15th annual Alabaster Fall Festival and Alabaster Jubilee #3 took place at the green space next to the old Siluria water tower on Saturday, Oct. 28 with fall festivities lasting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and live music beginning at 2 p.m.

“Having these two events together was a great success,” said Jamie Cole, Alabaster Arts Council vice president and Alabaster City Council member. “It really makes for a great destination-type event, with all the local vendors, food trucks, fall and Halloween activities and a concert as well.”

The Alabaster Fall Festival featured an array of vendors and plenty of activities such as carnival rides for children, food vendors, hay rides, inflatables, pumpkin painting and a pumpkin hunt.

“There was great foot traffic for our vendors all day, and the concert was one of the best we’ve had here,” Cole said. “I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback.”

Throughout the evening, multiple artist’s hit the stage to perform for those in attendance, including acts such as the rock group Flywheel, Americana roots band Bluewater Revival and headlining duo Thompson Square.

“Flywheel started things off with some fun rock and country medleys,” Cole said. “ It was exciting that Bluewater Revival, the Americana act from northwest Alabama, were able to announce and perform their first single, “Before I Fall,” which is being released on Nov. 11. That’s exactly the kind of new, up and coming artist that we love to feature. Thompson Square, meanwhile, is a long-time favorite that we’ve always wanted to have here. They were terrific.”

This year’s concert and festivities were made possible thanks to the efforts of multiple volunteers, employees and sponsors.

“We have a great team, between our elected officials who support these events with funding, employees from parks and rec and all departments that make for a smooth and safe event and the volunteers from Alabaster Teen Council and Alabaster Arts Council,” Cole said. “Our sponsors are consistent and supportive and that means the world to us. And a special shout-out to the team at the Alabaster Senior Center, which becomes event central that day, hosting our artists and volunteers. Alabaster is a great city and is so supportive of great events like this.”

With the city’s fall events starting to reach their close, a variety of annual winter events are being planned, including the Alabaster Christmas parade set for Saturday, Dec. 2 and the second annual Festival of Trees which will be on display from Friday, Dec. 1 until Tuesday, Jan. 2.