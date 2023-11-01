Megan Montgomery Foundation readies for second annual Gingerbread Jam on Dec. 9 Published 1:02 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

VESTAVIA HILLS – The Megan Montgomery Foundation is readying to hold their second annual Gingerbread Jam on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Set to take place at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway, the event holds its origins in a family tradition that stretches back more than 4 decades. For Susann Montgomery-Clark, building gingerbread houses was always a special and distinct family tradition that saw herself, her two daughters Meredith and Megan, family members and a long list of friends gather together in the spirit of the season.

Following the tragic murder of her daughter, Megan, on Dec. 1, 2019 and the founding of MMF in April 2021, that family festivity is being continued with the added vestige of raising awareness.

“It’s a way to carry on the tradition that our family and friends loved for many years and now a new generation can participate as they build their own houses to enter,” Montgomery-Clark said, “The most fun will be viewing and voting for your favorite houses through the People’s Choice Awards and bidding in the silent auction for beautiful gingerbread houses made by professional bakers in the culinary division.”

MMF’s Gingerbread Jam currently holds the distinction of being the only gingerbread house competition of its kind in the Birmingham metro area. Returning after its support of the inaugural event, Edgar’s Bakery will once again serve as the signature sponsor of the event.

“This event is a fun way to raise funds for implementing healthy relationship education for men and women,” said Meredith Montgomery-Price, Megan’s sister and executive director of the Megan Montgomery Foundation.

In accordance with the foundation’s goal of ending domestic violence before it begins, this year’s theme for the Gingerbread Jam is, “every home should be a happy home.”

The Gingerbread Jam will be free and open to the public for viewing the gingerbread houses from 9 a.m. to noon. Children of all ages are also invited to visit and take part in the kid’s corner which will offer a host of craft activities for their enjoyment. Kids will also have the chance to meet and have their picture taken with Santa, who will also be in attendance.

A $5 admission fee applies for those seeking to submit a gingerbread house of their own. Those who choose to do so are asked to design, build and decorate their houses at home and then drop them off at the Vestavia Civic Center the day prior to the event, Friday Dec. 8.

Those who are interested in submitting a gingerbread house for the competition are encouraged to submit their application and view more details on the event’s website at Gingerbreadjam.swell.gives.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Megan Montgomery Foundation which provides grants to high schools, colleges and non-profits in order to bring about age-appropriate healthy relationship education, help young adults recognize unhealthy behaviors and stop relationship violence before it starts.

More information regarding MMF and their mission can be located at Megansfoundation.org.

For more information about the event, please contact Kim McAdams at 205-837-4649.