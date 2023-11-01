Thompson holds No. 2 spot in Week 10 rankings, Helena remains in poll, others receive votes Published 5:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Thompson Warriors stayed put as the No. 2 team in Class 7A in the Week 10 football rankings that were released on Wednesday, Nov. 1, while the Helena Huskies dropped three spots and the Spain Park Jaguars and Vincent Yellow Jackets both received votes.

Thompson held on to its No. 2 spot in the Class 7A poll as the Warriors received 172 votes, including one first-place vote. Thompson finished out the regular season with a 21-11 win over Hoover to cap off an 8-1 record.

The Warriors will have a bye week before facing Florence in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Nov. 3.

Also in the Class 7A rankings, Spain Park earned six votes to finish just outside the top 10 in 11th place. The Jags gained ground in the poll with a 42-17 win over rival Oak Mountain to finish off region play with a 6-3 record.

The Jaguars will finish the season with a county battle against Pelham on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Helena moved down from No. 6 to No. 9 in the Class 6A rankings after its first loss of the season. The Huskies fell to Benjamin Russell, 20-17, in the region championship game last week.

Helena will close out the regular season with a non-region game at Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Nov. 2 before its first-round game in the Class 6A playoffs against Wetumpka at home on Nov. 10.

Vincent also received two votes in the Class 2A rankings this week. The Jackets fell to Thorsby, 36-18, in their final game of the regular season. The now 6-4 Yellow Jackets will have a bye week in Week 11 ahead of a trip to Clarke County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Nov. 10.

To see the full rankings, read more in the list below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Central-Phenix City (18); 8-0; 225 Thompson (1); 8-1; 172 Mary Montgomery; 10-0; 153 Dothan; 7-2; 116 Auburn; 7-2; 115 Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 86 Enterprise; 7-2; 81 Baker; 7-2; 50 Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 43 Austin; 8-2; 33

Others receiving votes: Spain Park (6-3) 6, James Clemens (7-3) 3.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (15); 9-0; 216 Clay-Chalkville (4); 9-0; 183 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 149 Muscle Shoals; 8-0; 133 Parker; 9-1; 114 Mountain Brook; 7-2; 83 Hartselle; 7-2; 74 Oxford; 7-2; 43 Helena; 8-1; 31 Spanish Fort; 8-2; 21

Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (7-2) 20, Theodore (6-3) 7, Hueytown (6-3) 4, Pike Road (7-2) 3, Gadsden City (7-3) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Gulf Shores (13); 9-0; 200 Ramsay (5); 8-2; 174 Central-Clay Co. (1); 9-0; 159 Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 140 Leeds; 7-2; 91 Moody; 8-2; 88 Russellville; 8-1; 69 Southside-Gadsden; 7-2; 51 Fairview; 8-1; 32 Guntersville; 7-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Demopolis (7-2) 19, Scottsboro (7-2) 8, Arab (7-2) 7, Vigor* (6-3) 7, Charles Henderson (6-3) 4, Eufaula (6-3) 3, UMS-Wright** (5-4) 2, B.C. Rain (7-2) 1, Valley (7-2) 1.

*–Record includes 1 forfeit loss.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Catholic-Montgomery (12); 10-0; 207 Cherokee Co. (4); 9-0; 176 Jackson (2); 8-0; 149 Andalusia; 9-1; 145 West Morgan (1); 9-0; 116 Handley; 9-1; 92 Jacksonville; 8-1; 76 Bibb Co.; 9-1; 58 Oneonta; 7-2; 29 Corner; 8-1; 18

Others receiving votes: American Chr. (8-2) 5, Westminster-Huntsville (8-1) 5, BTW-Tuskegee (6-3) 2, Haleyville (7-2) 2, Deshler (7-3) 1, Dora (7-2) 1, Oak Grove (5-4) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mobile Chr. (16); 10-0; 216 Madison Aca. (3); 9-0; 173 Gordo; 8-1; 134 Mars Hill Bible; 9-1; 129 Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111 St. James; 7-2; 96 Sylvania; 8-1; 79 Geraldine; 8-1; 48 Thomasville; 7-1; 38 Houston Aca.; 8-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Straughn (8-1) 15, Trinity (9-1) 4, Winfield (8-1) 3, Fayette Co. (5-4) 2, Walter Wellborn (7-2) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (14); 10-0; 212 Fyffe (4); 8-1; 169 Reeltown (1); 9-0; 161 Highland Home; 9-1; 127 Pisgah; 8-1; 114 Cottonwood; 8-0; 96 Locust Fork; 10-0; 83 Sulligent; 8-1; 42 Goshen; 8-2; 37 Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Tanner (7-3) 10, Thorsby (7-2) 2, Vincent (6-4) 2, Collinsville (7-2) 1, Luverne (7-3) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (19); 8-0; 228 Elba; 9-0; 170 Sweet Water; 8-1; 148 Loachapoka; 9-0; 127 Lynn; 8-1; 111 Wadley; 8-1; 85 Millry; 8-2; 73 Decatur Heritage*; 8-1; 52 Coosa Chr.**; 3-5; 34 Hackleburg; 8-1; 13

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (7-2) 12, Pickens Co. (6-3) 8, Spring Garden* (8-2) 8, South Lamar (6-3) 6, Addison (7-2) 4, Linden (6-2) 4.

*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

AISA (final)

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Lowndes Aca. (15); 10-0; 212 Chambers Aca. (4); 9-1; 180 Lee-Scott; 9-1; 149 Glenwood; 9-1; 141 Banks Aca.; 9-1; 114 Patrician; 7-3; 92 Fort Dale Aca.; 8-2; 72 Jackson Aca.; 8-2; 54 Autauga Aca.; 7-3; 35 Wilcox Aca.; 8-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Clarke Prep (7-4) 8.