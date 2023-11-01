Thompson holds No. 2 spot in Week 10 rankings, Helena remains in poll, others receive votes
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor
The Thompson Warriors stayed put as the No. 2 team in Class 7A in the Week 10 football rankings that were released on Wednesday, Nov. 1, while the Helena Huskies dropped three spots and the Spain Park Jaguars and Vincent Yellow Jackets both received votes.
Thompson held on to its No. 2 spot in the Class 7A poll as the Warriors received 172 votes, including one first-place vote. Thompson finished out the regular season with a 21-11 win over Hoover to cap off an 8-1 record.
The Warriors will have a bye week before facing Florence in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Nov. 3.
Also in the Class 7A rankings, Spain Park earned six votes to finish just outside the top 10 in 11th place. The Jags gained ground in the poll with a 42-17 win over rival Oak Mountain to finish off region play with a 6-3 record.
The Jaguars will finish the season with a county battle against Pelham on Thursday, Nov. 2.
Helena moved down from No. 6 to No. 9 in the Class 6A rankings after its first loss of the season. The Huskies fell to Benjamin Russell, 20-17, in the region championship game last week.
Helena will close out the regular season with a non-region game at Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Nov. 2 before its first-round game in the Class 6A playoffs against Wetumpka at home on Nov. 10.
Vincent also received two votes in the Class 2A rankings this week. The Jackets fell to Thorsby, 36-18, in their final game of the regular season. The now 6-4 Yellow Jackets will have a bye week in Week 11 ahead of a trip to Clarke County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Nov. 10.
To see the full rankings, read more in the list below:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Central-Phenix City (18); 8-0; 225
- Thompson (1); 8-1; 172
- Mary Montgomery; 10-0; 153
- Dothan; 7-2; 116
- Auburn; 7-2; 115
- Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 86
- Enterprise; 7-2; 81
- Baker; 7-2; 50
- Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 43
- Austin; 8-2; 33
Others receiving votes: Spain Park (6-3) 6, James Clemens (7-3) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Saraland (15); 9-0; 216
- Clay-Chalkville (4); 9-0; 183
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 149
- Muscle Shoals; 8-0; 133
- Parker; 9-1; 114
- Mountain Brook; 7-2; 83
- Hartselle; 7-2; 74
- Oxford; 7-2; 43
- Helena; 8-1; 31
- Spanish Fort; 8-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (7-2) 20, Theodore (6-3) 7, Hueytown (6-3) 4, Pike Road (7-2) 3, Gadsden City (7-3) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Gulf Shores (13); 9-0; 200
- Ramsay (5); 8-2; 174
- Central-Clay Co. (1); 9-0; 159
- Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 140
- Leeds; 7-2; 91
- Moody; 8-2; 88
- Russellville; 8-1; 69
- Southside-Gadsden; 7-2; 51
- Fairview; 8-1; 32
- Guntersville; 7-1; 27
Others receiving votes: Demopolis (7-2) 19, Scottsboro (7-2) 8, Arab (7-2) 7, Vigor* (6-3) 7, Charles Henderson (6-3) 4, Eufaula (6-3) 3, UMS-Wright** (5-4) 2, B.C. Rain (7-2) 1, Valley (7-2) 1.
*–Record includes 1 forfeit loss.
**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Catholic-Montgomery (12); 10-0; 207
- Cherokee Co. (4); 9-0; 176
- Jackson (2); 8-0; 149
- Andalusia; 9-1; 145
- West Morgan (1); 9-0; 116
- Handley; 9-1; 92
- Jacksonville; 8-1; 76
- Bibb Co.; 9-1; 58
- Oneonta; 7-2; 29
- Corner; 8-1; 18
Others receiving votes: American Chr. (8-2) 5, Westminster-Huntsville (8-1) 5, BTW-Tuskegee (6-3) 2, Haleyville (7-2) 2, Deshler (7-3) 1, Dora (7-2) 1, Oak Grove (5-4) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Mobile Chr. (16); 10-0; 216
- Madison Aca. (3); 9-0; 173
- Gordo; 8-1; 134
- Mars Hill Bible; 9-1; 129
- Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111
- St. James; 7-2; 96
- Sylvania; 8-1; 79
- Geraldine; 8-1; 48
- Thomasville; 7-1; 38
- Houston Aca.; 8-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Straughn (8-1) 15, Trinity (9-1) 4, Winfield (8-1) 3, Fayette Co. (5-4) 2, Walter Wellborn (7-2) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- B.B. Comer (14); 10-0; 212
- Fyffe (4); 8-1; 169
- Reeltown (1); 9-0; 161
- Highland Home; 9-1; 127
- Pisgah; 8-1; 114
- Cottonwood; 8-0; 96
- Locust Fork; 10-0; 83
- Sulligent; 8-1; 42
- Goshen; 8-2; 37
- Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Tanner (7-3) 10, Thorsby (7-2) 2, Vincent (6-4) 2, Collinsville (7-2) 1, Luverne (7-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Leroy (19); 8-0; 228
- Elba; 9-0; 170
- Sweet Water; 8-1; 148
- Loachapoka; 9-0; 127
- Lynn; 8-1; 111
- Wadley; 8-1; 85
- Millry; 8-2; 73
- Decatur Heritage*; 8-1; 52
- Coosa Chr.**; 3-5; 34
- Hackleburg; 8-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (7-2) 12, Pickens Co. (6-3) 8, Spring Garden* (8-2) 8, South Lamar (6-3) 6, Addison (7-2) 4, Linden (6-2) 4.
*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses.
**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.
AISA (final)
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Lowndes Aca. (15); 10-0; 212
- Chambers Aca. (4); 9-1; 180
- Lee-Scott; 9-1; 149
- Glenwood; 9-1; 141
- Banks Aca.; 9-1; 114
- Patrician; 7-3; 92
- Fort Dale Aca.; 8-2; 72
- Jackson Aca.; 8-2; 54
- Autauga Aca.; 7-3; 35
- Wilcox Aca.; 8-3; 26
Others receiving votes: Clarke Prep (7-4) 8.