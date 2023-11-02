Arthur Bruce Graham Published 8:41 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Arthur Bruce Graham of Calera, AL passed away peacefully at home October 29, 2023, at the age of 91 after a decline in health over recent months. He will be remembered as a loving husband, wonderful father, beloved grand- and great-grandfather, and a faithful disciple.

Born April 7, 1932, in Opelika, AL, Bruce graduated from Sydney Lanier High School. While attending Huntington College, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM). Upon honorable discharge, Bruce returned to Huntington College, completed his degree, and met his future wife, Ann. After marrying in 1959, he enjoyed a 23-year career with the Social Security Administration (SSA). Later in that career, he graduated from Birmingham School of Law, retired from SSA, and opened his private law practice in Childersburg where he specialized in Social Security cases. After retirement, Bruce traveled widely with Ann and friends, and enjoyed history, novels, and card games. Throughout his life, he served faithfully in multiple volunteer church roles.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Smalling Graham; three children, Jeff Graham (Linda) of Atlanta, GA, Greg Graham (Cathy) of Pelham, and Amy Graham of Prattville; three grandchildren, Shelby McAlister (Nate) of Alabaster, Joshua Graham of Bozeman, MT, and Grace Graham of Atlanta, GA; a great granddaughter, Aubree Hadden of Alabaster; and a brother Dr. Charles Graham (Phyllis) of San Diego, CA.

Bruce’s memorial service will be held at Siluria Baptist Church on Friday, 11-03-2023, at 11:00 AM followed by interment at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Bruce’s memory may consider a donation to one or more of the following:

• Siluria Baptist Church Building Fund (10696 Hwy 119, Alabaster, AL 35007).

• The Gideons International (P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251).

• Any charity of personal preference.