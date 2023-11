Arthur Reid Glazner Published 2:34 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Arthur Reid Glazner, age 78, entered into the gates of heaven on Saturday, October 28, 2023. He was born on June 1, 1945 to his parents, Johnnie Reid Glazner and Lillian Cleckler Glazner, both have preceded him in passing. He is also preceded by his friend and former spouse, Wanda Faye Thrash Glazner, and siblings, Jimmy Glazner (Eloise), Larry Glazner and Beverly Headley (Buster). Arthur is survived by his daughter, Angela Hutchison (Dennis); son, David Glazner (former daughter-in-law, Kristi L. Matthews); grandchildren, Reid Glazner and Emma Glazner; sister, Frances Lucas (Stanley); and special friend, Mary Reynolds. A graveside services will be held in Nabors cemetery on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 pm.