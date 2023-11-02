Calera holds 5th annual Trunk or Treat Published 4:08 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

1 of 9

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – The city of Calera, in conjunction with Calera Main Street, held their fifth annual Trunk or Treat festival on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Occurring from 6 to 8 p.m., the weeknight event proved to be an outstanding success that saw decorated vehicles parked amongst downtown shops and lining the sidewalks running along Highway 25.

“This year’s Trunk or Treat was the largest event we’ve ever seen in downtown Calera,” said Jackie Batson, executive director of Calera Main Street. “There were about 60 trunks and activities for everyone to enjoy.”

To mark its fifth year, Calera’s Trunk or Treat bested last year’s iteration by easily surpassing their estimated turnout and welcoming thousands to take part in the Halloween festivities.

“The Best Trunk award went to a missional community group who used three vehicles to create a theater experience complete with a red carpet,” Batson said. “There was a lot of creativity on display throughout the Calera Courtyard,” Batson said.

Erica Thornburg, who is a member of that missional community, was among hundreds who took part in the event, which served as a visual embodiment of the revitalization efforts underway in Calera.

“Our Missional Community enjoys coming together and participating in the Annual Calera Trunk or Treat with others in our community,” Thornburg said. “Our Missional Community enjoys showing our creative side with fun trunk or treat themes. This year was a movie theater theme complete with red carpet, great candy and Hocus Pocus playing. It’s a joy seeing all the kids, pets and adults in the community.”

In an official post on social media, Calera Main Street also gave thanks to the event’s presenting sponsor, Collectivus Church, and every additional sponsor and merchant that collaborated in a unified effort that resulted in a successful night of community fellowship and togetherness.

They also displayed gratitude and thanks to the Calera Police and Fire Departments for their help in ensuring the safety of all of those in attendance and the Calera Parks and Recreation and Public Works Departments for their behind-the-scenes efforts.