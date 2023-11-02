Calera Senior Center to host painting class, other events Published 4:12 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Calera residents, aged 55 and higher, will have multiple events to look forward to this month. The first of these opportunities will be the ability for local seniors and art enthusiasts to take part in a painting class on Monday, Nov. 6.

The class, hosted at the Calera Senior Center at 15863 Highway 25, will begin at 10 a.m. and run for roughly an hour.

“Whether you’re a seasoned painter or a complete beginner, this class is perfect for all skill levels,” read an official release from the Calera Senior Center. “You’ll receive expert guidance from a talented artist who will lead you through the process of creating your very own masterpiece.”

The cost of entry for the event is $15 per person, which includes the cost of the canvas that will be provided to class participants at the start of the event.

Those interested are able to reserve a spot online through a link available on the city’s website at Cityofcalera.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=925.

Additionally, the Calera Senior Center will host two Game Days on Monday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 20. The all-day events will serve as an opportunity for visitors to invite friends, neighbors and fellow seniors for a day filled with laughter, friendly competition and camaraderie.

The Game Days will include activities such as card games, puzzles, cornhole, darts and more and will present those who take part with great opportunities to socialize and stay active.