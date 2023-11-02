CASA to hold first online silent auction Published 4:17 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Shelby County is hoping its first online “silent” auction will make some “noise” for its mission to prevent child abuse and neglect and to assist those who have been abused and neglected.

The auction site, Casasilentauction.com, will launch for reviews and bidding on Monday, Nov. 6 at noon and end on Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon. All proceeds will benefit the abused and neglected children CASA serves.

“There will be thirty deals and steals on the auction block all for a good cause,” CASA Executive Director Beth Chapman said. “There will be golf outings, autographed items and a pontoon boat ride in Gulf Shores. A special feature is a week-long stay in a 4-bedroom, 4.5 bath condo. in the heart of Orange Beach. It has a hot tub on the large wrap around balcony overlooking the beach below, sleeps up to twelve and is one of that area’s premier places to stay. Add to that a two-night get-away to the spectacular Grand Hotel and a few Renaissance Hotel stays across the state, some expensive bottles of wine and you’ve got a great auction.”

There will also be a two-night stay at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and donations made by Hoover Tactical and Firearms along with many other spectacular items such as an Alabama’s Best Package featuring a $100 gift certificate to Priester’s Pecans and a $200 gift certificate from the Alabama Cattleman’s Association.

Not only will the funds go toward the invaluable work CASA does, but 100 percent of the funds raised will stay in Shelby County.

“CASA can always use money, but equally important or more, is our need for volunteers,” Chapman said. “If you have a heart for abused children, we will provide the training you need to help them. You don’t have to be qualified, we will qualify you through our extensive training program.”

CASA’s purpose is to recruit and train volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children, teach parenting classes and provide supervised visits which may not be available otherwise. Their services are provided at the Patricia M. Smith CASA House in Columbiana.

Applying to be a CASA Volunteer is easy. Go to Casaofshelbycounty.org. Those interested may read about the work of CASA and complete a volunteer application. A staff member will then get in touch with you to discuss further details and answer any questions you may have.

CASA is funded in part by the Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama, a Shelby County Community Grant and fundraising events such as this one.