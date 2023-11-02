Jimmy Lee Naish Published 4:42 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Jimmy Lee Naish of Alabaster, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the age of 91. He was a lifelong resident of the Camp Branch/Saginaw area and a lifetime member of Camp Branch United Methodist Church. Mr. Naish graduated from Thompson High School in 1950 where he was a member of 4-H and the Beta Club. After graduating from Sneed State University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952. Mr. Naish was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1962 after several commendations for his code deciphering. He went on to graduate from the University of Alabama with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Naish worked at Cheney Lime in Alabaster, traveled extensively with Allied Products as Operations Manager, and worked at Rock Products as Plant Manager. After his formal career, he became a valued consultant for many companies in mining and geology.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Courtney Naish, and a host of cousins and close friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joy; sons, Joe and Chris; his sister, Ruth Naish Harris, and his parents, James & Ivey Naish.

Mr. Jimmy will be remembered for his love of Alabama football, his love of animals, his kindness and quick wit. His ability to recant stories and memories with exact detail, and with humor, will be greatly missed. His commitment and dedication to friends, family and Camp Branch UMC will always be treasured.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 10, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Camp Branch United Methodist Church, 123 Camp Branch Road, Alabaster, followed by the Funeral service at 12:00 pm. Services will be officiated by Pastor Keith Owens and Rev. Dr. Kelsey Grissom. The burial service will follow immediately at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, 2711 John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Branch United Methodist Church, 123 Camp Branch Road, Alabaster, AL 35007.