Local children collect candy during annual Monster Walk Published 4:31 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

1 of 58

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Hundreds of trick-or-treaters roamed Columbiana Main Street as the city of Columbiana held its annual Monsters on Main event on Halloween.

Monsters on Main took place on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. as families dressed and ready for candy formed lines at both sides of main street at the Shelby County museum and at the Shelby County Reporter.

“Monsters on Main went very well,” said Ali Payne, manager of community affairs and senior services for the city of Columbiana. “I think this was the largest attendance we have ever had.”

The Monster Walk initially began with a group of merchants who wanted a fun way to celebrate Halloween and since then it has become an annual Halloween tradition in Columbiana, bringing together community members and families as trick-or-treaters make their way down Main Street collecting candy from various merchants downtown.

“The city gave away more than 5,000 pieces of candy,” Payne said. “ It was a lot of fun and (the) kids and their parents really seemed to enjoy themselves.”

During the event, businesses line Main Street with employees setting up tables to pass out candy throughout the event with some even decorating or dressing up to play into the excitement of the event.

“The city partners with Columbiana Main Street for this event and does so because it brings people to Columbiana and it builds community spirit,” Payne said. “We had 65 businesses/ organizations sign up to give away candy this year. That is a new record and is evidence of the quality of amazing businesses and organizations in Columbiana. The city is so thankful for them and all they do for our community.”