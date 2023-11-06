Arrest reports from Oct. 20-29 Published 10:08 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 20-29:

Alabaster

Oct. 24

-William Guy Krebs, IV, 54, of Helena, alias warrant (open container violation).

-Hector Alonso Martinez Sanchez, 38, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

-Uiliufo Martinez Sanchez, 31, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 25

-Michael Antonio Hawkins, 33, of Alabaster, 3 day court order for jail.

-Tiffany Kay Buttram, 43, of McCalla, alias writ fo arrest (seatbelt violation).

Oct. 26

-Amy Elizabeth White, 37, of Ashville, alias warrant (contempt of court) and capias warrant (public intoxication).

-DeCorey James Gholston, 33, of Birmingham, alias warrant (possession of marijuana 2nd).

-Chris Trammell Hale, 56, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Oct. 28

-Kenton LeCraig Carpenter, 46, of Maylene, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Parker Brand, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

-Chase Stephen McCormick, 30, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 29

-Keno Maquell Smith, 47, of Bessemer, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Ka’Waun De’Andra Banks, 23, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Ismael Lorenzo Eugenio, 26, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (FTA driving under the influence), alias writ of arrest (FTA improper lane usage), alias writ of arrest (FTA driving without first obtaining a drivers license) and obstructing justice using a false identity.

-Angela Banister Schuessler, 52, of Alabaster, domestic violence/harassment.

Helena

Oct. 21

-Edna Grace Portillo, 56, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

-Francisco Ruiz, 29, public intoxication.

Oct. 22

-Sidney Scott Webster, 33, domestic violence – third degree assault.

Oct. 24

-Gerald Wayne Hubenak, 57, loitering, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful imprisonment first degree.

Oct. 26

-Kimberly Anne Emerson, 40, stalking – 2nd degree.

Oct. 27

-Cory Nicholas Battieste, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 28

-Rodricus Demond Dunn, 52, domestic violence 3rd harassment.

Montevallo

Oct. 20

-Pamela Dawn Bean Browning, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Oct. 21

-Arkiesha LeShell Lee, 37, of Dolomite, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 22

-Maximo Domingo Garcia Anacleto, 34, of Jemison, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Ashley Nicole Gentry, 34, of Montevallo (dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs).

-James Earl Jackson, 42, of West Blocton, traffic – FTA compute of court – failing to appear.

Oct. 23

-Johnnathan Ryun Huckins, 48, of Sylacauga, agency assist arrest.

Oct. 25

-Jeffrey Ray Bush 44, of Eufaula, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Oct. 22

-Jania Herren, 22, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Oct. 23

-Anthony Webb, 23, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Jean Bonilla, 35, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Kelly Bone, 44, of Morris, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Oct. 24

-Angela Finney, 35, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jovany Rivera Herrera, 22, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Oct. 25

-Joshua Goodson, 39, of Gardendale, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Jon Kilgore, 38, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 26

-Amanda Sudderth, 42, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

Oct. 27

-Angela Darden, 44, of Calera, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Nathan Shineywater, 48, of Pelham, assault – harassment/intimidation.