Arrest reports from Sept. 19-Oct. 25 Published 9:28 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 19-Oct. 25:

Alabaster

Oct. 18

-William Paul Lovelace, IV, 35, of Alabaster, FTA traffic.

-Melinda Louise Jackson, 36, of Alabaster, FTA expired tag.

-Terry Dowdell, 44, of Calera, probation violation with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 19

-Beth Green Sims, 55, of Alabaster, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

-Kerry Miller, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Edward Patric Lopez Cruz, 22, of Birmingham, alias warrant/driving without obtaining driver’s license and alias warrant/speeding.

Oct. 20

-Lauren Nicole Davenport, 37, of Sterrett, driving while license suspended.

Oct. 21

-Lazaro Pedro Romero, 40, of Birmingham, public intoxication.

Oct. 22

-Nina Delaine Guy, 20, of Helena, domestic violence – third degree.

Calera

Sept. 19

-Dennis Wayne Greer, 31, FTA – theft of property 4th and FTA – attempt to elude.

Sept. 21

-Parnell Banks, 65, public intoxication.

Sept. 22

-Bryan Keith Burnett, Jr., 34, alias writ of arrest.

Sept. 24

-Sarah Jean Leveille, 32, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Martin Harlow Wood, 49, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 25

-Justin Earl Hyde, II, 21, FTA possession of marijuana 2nd.

Sept. 28

-David Glynn Davis, 55, theft 3rd degree.

-Simon Manzano Perez, 37, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

Sept. 29

-Kendrick McCoy, 40, bail jumping second.

Sept. 30

-Zavair J. Swannigan, 45, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more.

Oct. 1

-Davida Yvette Taylor, 39, FTA – driving under the influence, FTA – criminal trespass, FTA – harassment, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – failure to maintain lane.

Oct. 2

-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 24, domestic violence – third degree.

Oct. 3

-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 40, failing to appear (traffic) driving without first obtaining.

-Autumn Moon Thomas, 19, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 38, failing to appear (traffic).

Oct. 5

-Loren Danielle Merritte Webb, 21, court committal – miscellaneous.

Oct. 8

-Christopher Alan Raney, 47, obstructing government operations.

-Catherine Jean Tidwell, 42, agency assist – probation violation.

Oct. 9

-Delarrian Arqual Purifoy, 30, FTA domestic violence harassment.

-Michael Bardale Harris, 23, agency assist.

-Thai-Quwan Teeiavious White, 23, agency assist – FTA Hoover Police Department

Oct. 10

-Tyrone Sadelle Carmichael, 36, agency assist – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-Lance Jason Cline, 53, possession of marijuana first degree.

Oct. 12

-Maranda Stewart Miller, 39, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Michal Scott Carroll, 39, FTA – driving while revoked.

-Zachary Bryan Bishop, 35, FTA – obstructing governmental operations and FTA – possession of marijuana 2.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 43, failing to appear theft of property 4d, failing to appear possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to appear criminal trespassing 3rd and failing to appear (traffic).

-Brett Stephen Page, 39, bail jumping second.

Oct. 13

-De’Erica Jaquece Sanders, 27, failing to appear driving while revoked.

-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 31, bail jumping second degree (driving while revoked), bailing jumping second degree (possession of marijuana 2nd degree) and bail jumping second degree (driving under the influence alcohol/any substance.

-Bernardo Rodriguez Barrera, 52, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 16

-Cristan Eabrillya Ballard, 20, FTA speeding 63 in a 45.

-Timothy Skylar Lesley, 31, failing to appear domestic violence assault.

Oct. 17

-Chris Wade Saxon, 56, possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 18

-Michael Antonio Hawkins, 33, FTA – speed and FTA – refusal to display insurance.

-William Darrell Morris, 46, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Matthew David Cheatham, 37, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Jerrod Scott Lowe, 26, FTA – driving under the influence first.

-Terry Joseph Caleb Saldana, 19, agency assist.

Oct. 24

-Brian Earl Teal, 40, alias writ of arrest.

-Jacob R. Parks, 29, FTA driving without first obtaining.

Oct. 25

-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 27, failing to appear driving under the influence first offense.

-Tonya Lanell Mead, 34, FTA – no proof of insurance.

-Larry Robert Brasher, 36, failing to appear (theft of property 4th) and failing to appear (criminal trespass 3rd).

Helena

Oct. 18

-Richard Eugene Orabuena, 44, failing to appear (traffic).

Oct. 20

-Duncan Laird Stewart, 45, probation violation.

Montevallo

Oct. 12

-Justin Benjamin Byrd, of Winnemucca, NV, family offense – endangering welfare.

-Victoria Anne Wolfgong, 24, of Winnemucca, NV, family offense – endangering welfare.

Oct. 13

-Brandon Kentrel Wallace, of Montevallo, damaged property – CM criminal mischief.

Oct. 15

-Daniel Melvin Calles-Palma, 24, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Oct. 15

-Lakeela Webb, 43, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Cheri Leath, 54, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Michael Gaspard, 48, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree.

Oct. 16

-John Tompkins, 59, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Oct. 17

-Leslie Parente Gutierrez, 19, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.

-Christina Shaw, 47, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Ulises Zarate Morga, 25, of Sterrett, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Oct. 18

-William Lovelace, 35, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Justin Honeycutt, 27, of Alabaster, resisting arrest.

Oct. 20

-Diana Babb, 44, of Williamsport, PA, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Anthony Alarcon Hipolito, 19, of Birmingham, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Oct. 21

-Francis Sekyra, 52, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.