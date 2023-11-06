Arrest reports from Sept. 19-Oct. 25
Published 9:28 am Monday, November 6, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 19-Oct. 25:
Alabaster
Oct. 18
-William Paul Lovelace, IV, 35, of Alabaster, FTA traffic.
-Melinda Louise Jackson, 36, of Alabaster, FTA expired tag.
-Terry Dowdell, 44, of Calera, probation violation with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
-William Paul Lovelace, IV, 35, of Alabaster, FTA traffic.
Oct. 19
-Beth Green Sims, 55, of Alabaster, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
-Kerry Miller, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Edward Patric Lopez Cruz, 22, of Birmingham, alias warrant/driving without obtaining driver’s license and alias warrant/speeding.
Oct. 20
-Lauren Nicole Davenport, 37, of Sterrett, driving while license suspended.
Oct. 21
-Lazaro Pedro Romero, 40, of Birmingham, public intoxication.
Oct. 22
-Nina Delaine Guy, 20, of Helena, domestic violence – third degree.
-Nina Delaine Guy, 20, of Helena, domestic violence – third degree.
Calera
Sept. 19
-Dennis Wayne Greer, 31, FTA – theft of property 4th and FTA – attempt to elude.
Sept. 21
-Parnell Banks, 65, public intoxication.
Sept. 22
-Bryan Keith Burnett, Jr., 34, alias writ of arrest.
Sept. 24
-Sarah Jean Leveille, 32, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Martin Harlow Wood, 49, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 25
-Justin Earl Hyde, II, 21, FTA possession of marijuana 2nd.
Sept. 28
-David Glynn Davis, 55, theft 3rd degree.
-Simon Manzano Perez, 37, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
Sept. 29
-Kendrick McCoy, 40, bail jumping second.
Sept. 30
-Zavair J. Swannigan, 45, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more.
Oct. 1
-Davida Yvette Taylor, 39, FTA – driving under the influence, FTA – criminal trespass, FTA – harassment, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – failure to maintain lane.
Oct. 2
-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 24, domestic violence – third degree.
Oct. 3
-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 40, failing to appear (traffic) driving without first obtaining.
-Autumn Moon Thomas, 19, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Amber Elaine Tucker, 38, failing to appear (traffic).
Oct. 5
-Loren Danielle Merritte Webb, 21, court committal – miscellaneous.
Oct. 8
-Christopher Alan Raney, 47, obstructing government operations.
-Catherine Jean Tidwell, 42, agency assist – probation violation.
Oct. 9
-Delarrian Arqual Purifoy, 30, FTA domestic violence harassment.
-Michael Bardale Harris, 23, agency assist.
-Thai-Quwan Teeiavious White, 23, agency assist – FTA Hoover Police Department
Oct. 10
-Tyrone Sadelle Carmichael, 36, agency assist – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
-Lance Jason Cline, 53, possession of marijuana first degree.
Oct. 12
-Maranda Stewart Miller, 39, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Maranda Stewart Miller, 39, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Michal Scott Carroll, 39, FTA – driving while revoked.
-Zachary Bryan Bishop, 35, FTA – obstructing governmental operations and FTA – possession of marijuana 2.
-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 43, failing to appear theft of property 4d, failing to appear possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to appear criminal trespassing 3rd and failing to appear (traffic).
-Brett Stephen Page, 39, bail jumping second.
Oct. 13
-De’Erica Jaquece Sanders, 27, failing to appear driving while revoked.
-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 31, bail jumping second degree (driving while revoked), bailing jumping second degree (possession of marijuana 2nd degree) and bail jumping second degree (driving under the influence alcohol/any substance.
-Bernardo Rodriguez Barrera, 52, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Oct. 16
-Cristan Eabrillya Ballard, 20, FTA speeding 63 in a 45.
-Timothy Skylar Lesley, 31, failing to appear domestic violence assault.
Oct. 17
-Chris Wade Saxon, 56, possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 18
-Michael Antonio Hawkins, 33, FTA – speed and FTA – refusal to display insurance.
-William Darrell Morris, 46, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Matthew David Cheatham, 37, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Jerrod Scott Lowe, 26, FTA – driving under the influence first.
-Terry Joseph Caleb Saldana, 19, agency assist.
Oct. 24
-Brian Earl Teal, 40, alias writ of arrest.
-Jacob R. Parks, 29, FTA driving without first obtaining.
Oct. 25
-Justin Tyler Honeycutt, 27, failing to appear driving under the influence first offense.
-Tonya Lanell Mead, 34, FTA – no proof of insurance.
-Larry Robert Brasher, 36, failing to appear (theft of property 4th) and failing to appear (criminal trespass 3rd).
Helena
Oct. 18
-Richard Eugene Orabuena, 44, failing to appear (traffic).
Oct. 20
-Duncan Laird Stewart, 45, probation violation.
Montevallo
Oct. 12
-Justin Benjamin Byrd, of Winnemucca, NV, family offense – endangering welfare.
-Victoria Anne Wolfgong, 24, of Winnemucca, NV, family offense – endangering welfare.
Oct. 13
-Brandon Kentrel Wallace, of Montevallo, damaged property – CM criminal mischief.
Oct. 15
-Daniel Melvin Calles-Palma, 24, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Oct. 15
-Lakeela Webb, 43, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Cheri Leath, 54, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Michael Gaspard, 48, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree.
Oct. 16
-John Tompkins, 59, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
Oct. 17
-Leslie Parente Gutierrez, 19, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.
-Christina Shaw, 47, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Ulises Zarate Morga, 25, of Sterrett, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Oct. 18
-William Lovelace, 35, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Justin Honeycutt, 27, of Alabaster, resisting arrest.
Oct. 20
-Diana Babb, 44, of Williamsport, PA, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Anthony Alarcon Hipolito, 19, of Birmingham, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
Oct. 21
-Francis Sekyra, 52, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.