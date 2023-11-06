Divorces for Oct. 10-16 Published 9:21 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Oct. 10-16:

-Ricardio Cortez Gaddis, of Montevallo, and Shantise Lavette Gaddis, of Harpersville.

-Barbara Lynn Gwaltney, of Hoover, and Phillip E. Gwaltney, of Hoover.

-John Davis Jones, of Columbiana, and Deontayanice LaShawn Jones, of Clanton.

-Jessica Sanchez-Barco, of Calera, and Jovany Corona Torres, of Hoover.

-Frank Bates, of Helena, and Shalon Henderson, of Maylene.

-Heather Dawn Watkins, of Birmingham, and David Michael Hardy, of Collierville.

-Casey Nichols Havins, of Pelham, and Maxwell Robert Havins, of Pelham.

-Jason Benton Duckworth, of Remlap, and Kelly Kay Duckworth, of Montevallo.

-David Garrett, of Maylene, and Leslie R. Garrett, of Maylene.

-James Bernard Keller, of Pelham, and Patricia Ann Keller, of Pelham.

-Juan Brito Cuevas, of Pelham, and Morgan Caitlin Cunningham, of Pelham.

-Tracy Ann Pate, of Birmingham, and Christopher Lee Pate, of Warrior.

-Patrick Lee Sanders, Jr., of Helena, and Shauna Thomas Sanders, of Helena.

-Portia Sue Chappell, of Vestavia, and John Jonas Chappell, of Alabaster.

-Stacey Delen Le, of Calera, and Michael Aaron Le, of Calera.

-Maurice Welch, of Calera, and Julia S. Welch, of Meadowbrook.

-Sarah C. Defanti, of Chelsea, and Benjamin L. Defanti, of Chelsea.