Divorces for Oct. 10-16
Published 9:21 am Monday, November 6, 2023
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Oct. 10-16:
-Ricardio Cortez Gaddis, of Montevallo, and Shantise Lavette Gaddis, of Harpersville.
-Barbara Lynn Gwaltney, of Hoover, and Phillip E. Gwaltney, of Hoover.
-John Davis Jones, of Columbiana, and Deontayanice LaShawn Jones, of Clanton.
-Jessica Sanchez-Barco, of Calera, and Jovany Corona Torres, of Hoover.
-Frank Bates, of Helena, and Shalon Henderson, of Maylene.
-Heather Dawn Watkins, of Birmingham, and David Michael Hardy, of Collierville.
-Casey Nichols Havins, of Pelham, and Maxwell Robert Havins, of Pelham.
-Jason Benton Duckworth, of Remlap, and Kelly Kay Duckworth, of Montevallo.
-David Garrett, of Maylene, and Leslie R. Garrett, of Maylene.
-James Bernard Keller, of Pelham, and Patricia Ann Keller, of Pelham.
-Juan Brito Cuevas, of Pelham, and Morgan Caitlin Cunningham, of Pelham.
-Tracy Ann Pate, of Birmingham, and Christopher Lee Pate, of Warrior.
-Patrick Lee Sanders, Jr., of Helena, and Shauna Thomas Sanders, of Helena.
-Portia Sue Chappell, of Vestavia, and John Jonas Chappell, of Alabaster.
-Stacey Delen Le, of Calera, and Michael Aaron Le, of Calera.
-Maurice Welch, of Calera, and Julia S. Welch, of Meadowbrook.
-Sarah C. Defanti, of Chelsea, and Benjamin L. Defanti, of Chelsea.