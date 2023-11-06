Divorces for Oct. 17-23
Published 9:54 am Monday, November 6, 2023
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Oct. 17-23:
-Autumn Brooke Caldwell, of Hoover, and Jacob Kyle Caldwell, of Hoover.
-Tina S. Holt, of Hoover, and Brian Keith Holt, of Hoover.
-Ginger Christine Toth, of Alabaster, and Ryan A. Toth, of Pelham.
-Robert Cameron Rutledge, of Alabaster, and Jordan Draper Rutledge, of Alabaster.
-Taylor Brooke Kiefer, of Birmingham, and Zachary Andrew Melerine, of Birmingham.
-Sally Eileen Hart, of Maylene, and Brian Keith Wynn, of Maylene.