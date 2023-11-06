Hootie and the Blowfish coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Published 4:00 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM –Hootie and the Blowfish are set to perform at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

Live Nation have officially announced that Hootie and the Blowfish will come to the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on Friday, July 26.

Hootie and the Blowfish is an American rock band that has existed since 1986 and consists of the quartet of Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld.

The band rose to popularity after the release of their album “Cracked Rear View” which was named the best-selling album of 1995 and is one of the fastest-selling debut albums of all time. Currently, “Cracked Rear View” is the 19th-best-selling album of all time in the United States and has been certified platinum 21 times.

Over the years, Hootie and the Blowfish have received two Grammy Awards and have been on numerous Billboard lists for different singles.

Popular songs by Hootie and the Blowfish include:

– “Only Want to be with You”

– “Hold My Hand”

– “Let Her Cry”

– “Time”

– “The Old Man and Me”

Along with their musical success, the band is well known for their charity work, including performing a USO tour for American troops stationed overseas in Europe and the Middle East during the ‘90s.

From 2008 to 2018, Hootie and the Blowfish went on hiatus while lead vocalist Darius Rucker pursued a solo career as a country music singer. Despite this, reports indicate that the band never formally broke up, and they reunited for a new tour in 2019. Oak Mountain Amphitheatre is one of the many venues Hootie and the Blowfish is set to perform at in 2024.

Hootie and the Blowfish is the second band, after Creed, to be officially confirmed to be performing at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in 2024. Creed will be performing at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre roughly a month after Hootie and the Blowfish, on Aug. 14.

Tickets to Hootie and the Blowfish’s Oak Mountain Amphitheatre concert will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 10, but a VIP package will be available from Tuesday, Nov. 7 to Thursday, No. 9.