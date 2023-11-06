Land transactions for Oct. 16-19 Published 9:19 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 16-19:

Oct. 16

-McConnell White Terry Realty & Insurance Company Inc. to Kentros Properties LLC, for $1,200,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Conrex Residential Property Group 2013 2 Operating Company LLC to Josephson Holdings LLC, for $162,000, for Lot 42 in Kingwood First Addition.

-DAL Properties LLC to AR Farms LLC, for $1,075,800, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Troy D. Anderson to Winston Waid, for $400,000, for Lot 7 in Meadowbrook Fourth Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to Mingyang Lin, for $620,000, for Lot 2479 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Chelsea Park Holdings LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $209,000, for Lots 21-1, 21-17 and 21-62 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector.

-United Community Bank to Deryl W. Owens, for $20,000, for Lot 79 in Bent Creek Subdivision Sector 2 Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 79 and 80.

-Merrie Eichholt to Thomas C. Williams, for $590,000, for Lot 14 in Liberty Cove.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Seth Greenberg, for $394,900, for Lot 316 in Chelsea Acres Sector I.

-Mildred L. Carter to Dave Nielsen, for $203,000, for Lot 18 in Chanda Terrace Fourth Sector.

-Rickey Glenn Porter to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $16,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 in E S Saffords Map of Shelby of 1819.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Mary Katherine Keough, for $339,900, for Lot 7-75 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-John T. Casey to Robert Fucich, for $525,000, for Lot B-21 in Griffin Park at Eagle Park Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Charlie Robert Thomas to John E. Barbosa, for $260,000, for Lot 20 in Monte Tierra.

-Matthew N. Adams to Benjamin White, for $399,900, for Lot 32 in Greenbriar Place.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to 4G Land Holdings LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 967 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Samuel E. Gray to Billy Wayne McGough, for $215,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 967 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to 4G Land Holdings LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 968 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Larry Reynolds to Larry Reynolds, for $81,280, for property in Section 23, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Brian K. Klimp to Robert Scott Hereford, for $450,000, for Lot 1 in Wades Meadows and Additional Property Resurvey of Lot 2B.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $110,000, for Lot 119 in Barimore Subdivision Phase 1 Sector 2.

-John Anthony Joseph to Sheryl L. Early, for $45,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Brett M. Harkey to Angela Jacqueline Malin, for $360,000, for Lot 74 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-James D. Handley to Jaima H. Binzer, for $773,240, for Lot 274 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 968 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Wesley Winford, for $398,600, for Lot 7-99 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jerrod Wayne Seaton, for $680,000, for Lot 114 in Cove of Greystone Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Howard Harry Cobb, for $419,900, for Lot 9 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Truman 2021 SC9 Title Trust to AA Alabama Real Estate LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 3 in Woodale.

-Anthony Naro to James Evans, for $374,500, for Lot 28 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-David Weissman to M. Nicole Barrington, for $435,000, for Lot 482 in Riverwoods 4th Sector Phase 3 Resurvey of Lots 481 & 482.

-Adam Allen Austin to Gwen Wambles, for $690,000, for Lot 12 in Country Club Village Resurvey No. 1.

-Ginger Gail Redmill to Ginger Gail Redmill, for $240,000, for Lot 146 in Polo Crossings Section 1.

Oct. 17

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Randolph Gary Long, for $559,130, for Lot 1719 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Madison Wicker Fikes, for $499,000, for Lot 26 in Willow Ridge Addition to Indian Springs.

-Ryan Kytle to April Ramsey, for $45,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-William A. Woo to Teresa Beth Dean Casey, for $359,000, for Lot 4 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Lawrence S. Droski to Kevin Pedersen, for $185,000, for Lot 306 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Wells Fargo Bank to PEL USA Inc., for $1,400,000, for Lot 1 in Southtrust Bank Addition Pelham Alabama Resurvey of Lot One.

-Deborah Wilson to Zachary A. Contorno, for $320,000, for Lot 1 in Broken Bow South.

-John E. Jones to Spenser Dwayne Ethridge, for $345,000, for Lot 6 in Camp Branch Estates.

-Elsa Mondragon to Andrea Serrano, for $148,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in E S Safford Survey.

-Daniel Edward Marshall to John E. Jones, for $390,000, for Lot 16 in Wynlake Subdivision Phase II.

-Kimberly Watson Fredrick to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $224,900, for Lot 17 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase II.

-Vann Heath Scott to Katlyn Burroughs, for $205,000, for Lot 111 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Hiwhan Kim McLean to Lovelady Properties LLC, for $99,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Willis Scott, for $412,684, for Lot 185 in Barimore Phase I Sector I Final Plat.

-Amy Roberts to Karen C. Williams, for $253,350, for Lot 526 in Spring Gate Phase 5.

-Brandyn Leonard to Cheryl Ann Leonard, for $253,500, for Lot 10 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-H & R Rentals LLC to Michelle Smith, for $185,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Santino Francis Calderone to Joseph Wayne Rood, for $600,000, for Lot 2180 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 4.

-Joseph W. Rood to Donna Hendon, for $326,500, for Lot 3 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Derek T. Gates to Willie J. Black, for $347,500, for Lot 439 in Weatherly Broadmoor Abbey Sector 25.

-Antonowsky D. Coleman to Josiah David Dubay, for $500,000, for Lot 26 in Altadena Woods First Sector.

-Brandy Hartman to Alysia Gates, for $595,000, for Lot 39 in Sterling Gate Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Rodney McGinnis to Rodney McGinnis, for $259,000, for Lot 60 in Narrows Point.

-Sarah L. Seale to Fred Wayne Horton, for $92,000, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 14 East and property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

Oct. 18

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to MEM Properties Inc., for $299,400, for Lot 7 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tacoby Samuel Trammell, for $334,900, for lot 322 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Alfred R. Lozano to Connie Benton, for $303,380, for Lot 2817 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Sohil Keshwani, for $718,799, for Lot 1714 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Daniel F. Bruner to Daniel F. Bruner, for $273,640, for Lot 6 in Chanda Terrace 5th Sector.

-Coralee S. Reid to Susan Castelberry, for $353,460, for Lot 27 in Sunrise Cove.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Candace M. Harig, for $542,830, for Lot 1703 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Thomas J. Reinhart to Michael Baldwin, for $14,000, for Lot 4 in Smiths Camp Second Sector.

-Pearson Place LLC to Shane W. McMillan, for $500,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Wendell B. Farley to Wendell Barry Farley, for $228,876, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Wendell B. Farley to Dawn Michelle Grubbs, for $111,406, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Wendell B. Farley to Steven Clint Lawley, for $111,406, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Husam Antar to Eladio Dominguez Tarazona, for $245,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Robin Marie Young to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $295,200, for Lot 4 in Apache Ridge Sectors 2 & 3.

-KP Partners LLC to Aaron P. Brakke, for $378,000, for Lot 1 in Kerry Downs Subdivision.

-Timothy L. Burns to Stephanie Dawn Sugg, for $572,000, for Lot 3227 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-John Gregory Pruitt to Timothy J. Moore, for $475,000, for Lot 1677 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 4.

-L. G. Wright to Gisela Pacheco Gonzalez, for $381,000, for Lot 1 in Dogwood Meadow.

-Robert C. Degginger to Rebel Degginger, for $54,000, for Lot 2 in Degginger Family Subdivision.

-Robert C. Degginger to Kevin Degginger, for $54,000, for Lot 1 in Degginger Family Subdivision.

Oct. 19

-Timothy J. Moore to Sara Bernard, for $285,000, for Lot 7-245 in Chelsea Park Seventh Sector.

-Arash Tahtolkassaei to Joshua Smith, for $575,000, for Lot B-125 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Tortorigi Development LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $315,000, for Lot 50 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-Zachary Lamar Sartain to Kirk W. Sauers, for $400,000, for Lot 301 in Forest Parks 3rd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sarah Whitney LeCroy, for $289,900, for Lot 21-47 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Joanna L. Genry to Joanna L. Genry, for $80,730, for Lot 1 in Slate Rock Valley.

-Amy Lynch Goss to Billy Porter, for $680,000, for Lot 16 in Weatherly Subdivision.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Kelsey Waites, for $584,000, for Lot 8 in Lake Wood Estates Subdivision.

-WLP70 LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $200,000, for Lots 11, 12, 13 and 24 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Diane Angell Sirois to Kerry Jones, for $155,000, for Lot 1 in Chandalar South Townhomes Unit C Building 1 Lot 1.

-John Mabus to Vulcan Lands Inc., for $500,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Gladys L. Beasley to Brandon Earl Roberson, for $65,750.82, for Lot 229 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Dan Lane to Chase Lamar Lane, for $267,500, for Lot 33 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.

-William C. Honeycutt to Brian Pugliares, for $425,000, for Lot 7-155 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Morgan McConnell Green to Ruoyu Yang, for $245,000, for Lot 11 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Yanfeng Zhang, for $190,000, for Lot 310 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Mark Lucas to Aaron Howard, for $20,000, for lot 1 in Lucas Acres.

-Wei Tsai Yeh to Moises A. Ramirez Flores, for $50,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Harry O. Burks to Eric Hermanson, for $25,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.