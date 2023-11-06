Land transactions for Oct. 20-26 Published 9:45 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 20-26:

Oct. 20

-Connie L. Benton to Carol Nichols, for $465,000, for Lot 481 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase III Resurvey of Lots 481 and 482.

-Developing Heights LLC to Garlyn Resha Earnest, for $437,500, for Lot 3 in Meadow Look.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Christopher Lee Birdsong, for $870,000, for lot 3 in Deer Creek Estates.

-Store Master Funding II LLC to Store Master Funding IX LLC, for $3,991,079, for Lot 2 in Heatherbrooke Office Park Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Mikel John Rohwedder to Timothy M. Powell, for $1,160,000, for lot 6 in Heatherwood Forest Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Billy Arzell Murphy, for $471,400, for Lot 25 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Leigh Holcomb, for $408,326, for Lot 111 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Mollie Midlik to Betty Joan Kilgore, for $289,900, for Lot 46 in Laurel Woods.

-Heidi Espey to Andrew M. Carlile, for $484,500, for Lot 5 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Jimmy S. Hartley to Lorraine H. Kist, for $196,800, for Lot 37 in Cottages of Stonehaven.

-Thomas S. Nordyke to John Derzis, for $385,000, for Lot 32 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Morgan Elise Lane, for $395,900, for Lot 7-100 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Edward Murphree to Bienvenido P. Padilla, for $137,450, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Quardarius DaJuan Williams, for $676,900, for Lot 2124 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-James Tyler Blanks to Matthew Buikema, for $740,000, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Jeffrey Donald to Scott Russell Vinsant, for $230,000, for Lot 1 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Edward Murphree to Jody B. Padilla, for $137,450, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jill Bares to Hyeyoung Lim, for $179,098, for Lot 105 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Dagoberto Garcia Gonzalez, for $57,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Gateway Group Enterprises Inc. to Harrison Flick, for $322,900, for Lot 76 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Douglas W. Coleman to Jillian R. Luby, for $240,000, for Lot 210 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Jose I. Cordova to Jose Adolfo Arana Vanegas, for $146,000, for Lot 47 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector.

-Rickey Curren to Cove Acres LLC, for $69,000, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Assurance Financial Group LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, for $108,670.73, for Lot 10 in Town of Calera Survey of Lots 1-9 Block 264 and Lots 5-12 Block 253.

-Ruth Pickle Butler to Aprises M. Phillips, for $353,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Yasmin Ahmed to Serena Lewis, for $250,000, for Lot 38 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Brocks Gap Training Center Inc. to Signature BG LLC, for $6,500,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Oct. 23

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Savannah L. Johnson, for $569,296, for Lot 1735 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Gregory S. McIntyre to Jason T. Young, for $300,000, for Lot 10 in Shoal Creek Highlands First Sector.

-Rola Tamim Alquza to Tanya Talley, for $185,000, for Lot 15 in Ashley Brook.

-Chriniqua Shelton to Sonya Shelton, for $55,000, for Lot 7 in Chelsea Square Residential Subdivision.

-Alexander James Irwin to David R. Kodadek, for $494,500, for Lot 30 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Richard L. Coe to Bonnie B. Westbrook, for $700,000, for Lot 49 in Parc at Greystone.

-Jason Maxam to Eliott Alvarez Padilla, for $235,000, for Lot 16 in K B Nickersons Survey of Helena Road.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Gabrielle Marie Hunter, for $372,820, for Lot 315 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Ronny D. Landrum to LTD Investments Inc., for $157,000, for Lot 16 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes First Addition.

-David R. Kodadek to Patrick Rodgers, for $325,000, for Lot 2-45 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Renea L. Shirey to Brian Casillas Gutierrez, for $265,000, for Lot 12 in Shannon Glen.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthew Christian Durkin, for $436,553, for Lot 329 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Gay K. Roberts to Monte Wes Burnham, for $510,000, for Lot 22 in Inverness Green.

-Larry Billings to Vincent Todd Billings, for $289,800, for Lot 11 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.

-Lexie Kirkland to Amanda Parmley, for $243,000, for Lot 76 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II.

-Ruben Nunez to Jesus Isaias Jimenez Gonzalez, for $95,000, for Lot 3 in Apache Ridge Sector Four.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tracie Leanne Lamb, for $325,400, for Lot 21-13 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Mike Key to Jacob P. Brey, for $200,000, for Lot 111 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase 1.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Stanley L. Wilke, for $89,000, for Lot 4 in Rocky Ridge Estates.

-Jon M. Orr to Lauren Brooke Buttram, for $258,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Rickey Joe Vick to Hardy Holding Company LLC, for $90,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Joseph B. Fisher to Juan J. Acosta Reyes, for $314,900, for Lot 36 in Panther Ridge.

-Crystal J. Morris to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $249,400, for Lot 504 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Roberto Martinez Hernandez to Ambriz Roberto Baiza, for $380,000, for Lot 34 in Apache Ridge Fifth Sector.

-Jeff Beasley to Lora Gowers, for $67,070, for Lot 1 in Beasley Family Subdivision.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Barry Edward Coffey, for $517,179, for Lot 626 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 6th Sector.

-Christopher Allen Young to Jennifer Thompson, for $520,000, for Lot 703 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

Oct. 24

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Kemberly Blackledge, for $1,463,629, for Lot 1610 in Blackridge Phase 6 Amended.

-Charles E. White to T. Paul Sanford, for $404,500, for Lot 81 in Homestead Second Sector.

-Jabari A. Mosley to Maria R. Rangel Garcia, for $29,900, for property in Section 36, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Riverchase Investment Group to Shelby County, for $30,860, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Josephval Luan to State of Alabama, for $298,980, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Mavis D. Sanders to Kenneth Michael Blake Rodgers, for $146,900, for Lot 6 in Kidd Survey Harpersville Alabama.

-William P. Wildes to Bailey A. Merrell, for $415,000, for Lot 4 in Pine Grove Camp.

-Lura Kay Smith to Herby Miller, for $345,000, for Lot 355 in Haddington Parc at Ballentrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Richard S. Stafford to Heather S. Lofthus, for $640,000, for Lot 2 in Fox Valley Subdivision Amended Map.

-Robert Schoene to Timothy B. Holdbrooks, for $255,260, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Thrive Capital LLC to Juan Camilo Cuellar, for $337,000, for Lot 431 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector Resurvey.

-Katherine D. Blount to Algajuan Moore, for $899,900, for Lot 20 in Southlake First Addition.

-L & L Property Enterprises LLC to Stephanie K. Miles, for $295,000, for Lot 240 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Joseph B. Fisher, for $436,876, for Lot 312 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Lianchyn Han Lien to Lianchyn Han Lien, for $264,200, for Lot 329 in Wynham Wynwood Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Diane Sudderth, for $449,194, for Lot 129 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-David Taylor to Arthur Edward Marxer, for $350,000, for Lot 87 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-LTD Investments Inc. to Loblolly Properties LLC, for $157,000, for Lot 16 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes First Addition.

-T E Stevens Company Inc. to Patrick McLaughlin, for $71,750, for Lot B-182-B in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2C Resub of Lot B-182.

-Patrick McLaughlin to Cynthia B. Parker, for $115,000, for Lot B-182-B in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2X Resub of Lot B-182.

-Suzanne Smith Wannemuehler to Suzanne Smith Wannemuehler, for $8,490, for Lot 14 in Smiths Camp Second Sector.

-Fannie Mae Smith to Suzanne S. Wannamuehler, for $25,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Fannie Mae Smith to Suzanne S. Wannamuehler, for $154,660, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Suzanne Smith Wannemuehler to Suzanne Smith Wannemuehler, for $334,430, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-BFS Property LLC to Jim R. Sanders, for $753,670, for property in Section 17, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Bill W. Speight to Wright Homes Inc., for $2,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Jonathan Pearce to Crystal Jaquest Morris, for $350,000, for Lot 261 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

Oct. 25

-Megan Louise Spain to Tudor Enterprises Inc., for $190,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Linder Riley Eggler to Roger Timmerman, for $205,000, for Lot 10 in Mission Hills First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Marlon Joenathan Lanier, for $324,900, for Lot 95 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-Leah D. Jordan to Aaron S. Jordan, for $335,500, for Lot 6 in Oak Park Highlands Sector 3.

-Deborah McGlaun to Will H. Taylor, for $385,001, for Lot 228 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Plat.

-Eunice G. Hodges to Donald J. Hodges, for $144,500, for Lot 4 in Windsor Ridge.

-Matthew Gackle to Reza Jahadiafooshteh, for $265,000, for Lot 96 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase One.

-Jeffrey E. Price to LaDarious Chapman, for $252,500, for Lot 998 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-John Moore to Marchelle Falkner, for $450,000, for Lot 1 in Bent Tree Lane Subdivision Final Plat.

-Dwight Carpenter to Larry Pickett, for $2,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 1 West.

-Jennifer Yawn to Jairo Guadalupe Astudillo, for $4,000, for Lot 2 in Kernip Family Sub.

-Donald Leburn Miles to John Alexander Williams, for $220,000, for Lot 60 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Emerald Ridge IV LLC to Adams Homes LLC, for $1,445,000, for Lots 1 thru 13, 25 thru 40, 52, 53, 54, 64 and 65 in Emerald Ridge Sector IV.

-John R. Holliman to Sarah Kristina Howse, for $373,070, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jessie Townsend to John Randall Havicus, for $1,375,000, for Lot 1059 in Blackridge Phase 1 B Final Plat.

-John R. Havicus to Robert Lehleitner, for $699,000, for Lot 113 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A Final Plat.

Oct. 26

-Thomas Leroy Mayfield to Soraya T. Schultz, for $395,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-Amy Marie Kent to Richard Maddox, for $60,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Joanna L. Genry to Dexter Keith Wakefield, for $36,340, for Lot 2 in Slate Rock Valley II.

-Yvonne Ellis to Kevin Cooper Shelton, for $275,000, for Lot 38 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Calvine South LLC to John Louis Roberson, for $340,000, for Lot 42 in Two Eighty Village a Condominium.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Dorothy D. Paradise, for $636,000, for Lot 1722 in Blackridge South Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Michael Lee Schmidt to Carol A. Bruser, for $550,000, for Lot 68 in Southern Pines Third Sector.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Shelby County Historical Society Inc., for $32,050, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Noel R. Miller, for $425,958, for Lot 205 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Hiram Coggins, for $441,543, for Lot 221 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Breezeway Properties LLC to State of Alabama Department of Transportation, for $75,065, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Harold C. Riley to Jeannie M. Mak, for $325,000, for ot 56 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.

-Wesley Bredehoft to Diane Fish Bredehoft, for $220,700, for Lot 7 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase IV.

-Al B. Sims to Al B. Sims, for $1, for Lot 1637 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Bobby Bentley to Bobby Bentley, for $450,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Heritage Land Venture I LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $100,000, for Lots 10 and 25 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.