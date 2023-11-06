Marriages for Oct. 16-31 Published 9:52 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Oct. 16-31:

-John Anthony Fields and Laurel Maria Keith.

-Karl Anthony Pruitt, II, and Candray Gabrielle Rutledge.

-Hayden Paul Callegan and Alexandria Lucy Feather.

-Kelly Stacia Boone and Louis Joseph Mason.

-Brittany Rae Walters and Timothy Noah Shaffield.

-Corbett Battles Phinney and Kimberly Mixon Sumpter McBrayer.

-Bryson Hudley Bryson Phillips and Sarah Kathlene Stockton.

-Valencia Alondra Perez and Cristian Yonathan Farias Mendez.

-Vincent Alexander Carroll and Lyric Oksana Hallford.

-Brett Nicholas Stroube and Kara Anne Davis.

-Rachel Dylana Marie Henderson and Gage Austin Ellison.

-Rachel Lynn Cox and John Aaron Liveoak.

-Destini Dionne Hutchinson and Gabriel Hayden Robertson.

-Matthew Clay Avromov and Kimberly Anne Hoch.

-Preston James Russell and Jenna Elizabeth Prater.

-William Keith Chambers and Amy Gregg Freeman.

-Christopher Martin Mount and Amalia Elizabeth Kortright.

-Jerry Adam Jones, Jr. and Savanna Audrey Boyd.

-Samuel Erwin Ardovino and Amy Luise Summersett.

-Adrianna Rose Bortz and Brandon John Gwinnett.

-Matthew David Lucas and Kirsten Elsa Maria Myette.

-John Richard Shelton and Brittany Nicole Humber.

-Brannon Joseph Forbus and Keri Reagan Hayes.

-Itzel Cueyactle Amador and Elmer Josue Posada Rosa.

-Maggie Lorraine Lawley and Dylan Wayne Johnson.

-Carlos Alfredo Munguia Rodriguez and Nereyda Mariela Lagos Garcia.

-Elizabeth Katherine King and Meredith Joy Thomas.

-Keiri Mishelle Sorto Navas and Martin Ngoc Pham.

-Riley Stephen Mara and Taylor Ann Sullivan.

-Ashley Lyn McKenna and Cody Tyler Janes.

-Steven Darnell Reynolds and Jessica Hope Harris.

-Christiona Elizabeth Lindsey and Steven William Howell.

-Shadijah Denise Dean and Antoine Tremaine Barron, III.

-Macey Lee Dunn and Jamie Elizabeth Fitts.

-Nathan Garrett Hinds and Emma Grace Hughes.

-Charles Alan Gagnon and Jorge Vargas Salido.

-Mario Alberto Velez Hernandez and Marciano Marifer Valencia.

-Christopher Wayne Haney and Amber Marie Mesamore.

-Justin john Martin and Brittany Rae Stoltz.

-Roscoe Michael Littlefield and Tabetha Christi Best.

-Sean Bradley Kane and Lindsay Kay McCormick.

-Brian Christopher Tytler and Adianis Guadalupe Metz.

-Brian Wesley Haven and Franklin Delano Hyde, III.

-Chasity Sommer Braswell and Garrett Dale Ponder.

-Anna Lynn Benjamin and Bronze Casey Warren.

-David Eason Hylton and Bronte Gail Frank.

-Nicholas Aaron Blackwell and Heather Marisa Stowe.

-Jenna Hope Mitchell and Andrew Walter Bowen.

-Jarrett Walker McMeans and Cailea Ashtin Schoggen.

-Landon Garrett Green and Gracie Lark Strickland.

-Jasmin Guadalupe Sanjuan and Jose Chaidez Herrera.

-Andrew Jeffrey Green and Kendra Lynn Miller.

-I. Komang Agus Wirawan Saputra and Luh Nita Mertasih.

-Keelie Noelle Yowe and Storm Alexander Holmes.

-Jacob Benjamin Mueller and Kelsie Danielle Fair.

-Collin Avery Hilton and Chelsea Paige Ferguson.

-Joshua Michael Gancayco and Leah Margaret Lindberg.

-Kinsey Merrick Callans and Anderson Matthew Gore.

-Thomas Edward Isbell, III, and Carly Ann Orton.

-Evan James Coulter and Hannah Grace Reed.

-Brandon Taylor Wilkins and Marlie Caitlyn Bailey.

-Jeffrey Frederic Cashmore and Hidee Louise Brooks.

-Nathaniel Glenn Moreland and Melissa Elizabeth Mobley.

-Joseph Lucian Lee and Ahtziry Adriana Rivas.

-Emma Lia Bryant and William Gavin Stovall.

-Stephanie Joy Self and Erin Michelle Elwin.

-Joe Paul Garcia and Andrea Michelle Gardenhour.

-Donovan H. Gravlee, III, and Brittany Lee Shell.