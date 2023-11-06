Marriages for Oct. 16-31
Published 9:52 am Monday, November 6, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Oct. 16-31:
-John Anthony Fields and Laurel Maria Keith.
-Karl Anthony Pruitt, II, and Candray Gabrielle Rutledge.
-Hayden Paul Callegan and Alexandria Lucy Feather.
-Kelly Stacia Boone and Louis Joseph Mason.
-Brittany Rae Walters and Timothy Noah Shaffield.
-Corbett Battles Phinney and Kimberly Mixon Sumpter McBrayer.
-Bryson Hudley Bryson Phillips and Sarah Kathlene Stockton.
-Valencia Alondra Perez and Cristian Yonathan Farias Mendez.
-Vincent Alexander Carroll and Lyric Oksana Hallford.
-Brett Nicholas Stroube and Kara Anne Davis.
-Rachel Dylana Marie Henderson and Gage Austin Ellison.
-Rachel Lynn Cox and John Aaron Liveoak.
-Destini Dionne Hutchinson and Gabriel Hayden Robertson.
-Matthew Clay Avromov and Kimberly Anne Hoch.
-Preston James Russell and Jenna Elizabeth Prater.
-William Keith Chambers and Amy Gregg Freeman.
-Christopher Martin Mount and Amalia Elizabeth Kortright.
-Jerry Adam Jones, Jr. and Savanna Audrey Boyd.
-Samuel Erwin Ardovino and Amy Luise Summersett.
-Adrianna Rose Bortz and Brandon John Gwinnett.
-Matthew David Lucas and Kirsten Elsa Maria Myette.
-John Richard Shelton and Brittany Nicole Humber.
-Brannon Joseph Forbus and Keri Reagan Hayes.
-Itzel Cueyactle Amador and Elmer Josue Posada Rosa.
-Maggie Lorraine Lawley and Dylan Wayne Johnson.
-Carlos Alfredo Munguia Rodriguez and Nereyda Mariela Lagos Garcia.
-Elizabeth Katherine King and Meredith Joy Thomas.
-Keiri Mishelle Sorto Navas and Martin Ngoc Pham.
-Riley Stephen Mara and Taylor Ann Sullivan.
-Ashley Lyn McKenna and Cody Tyler Janes.
-Steven Darnell Reynolds and Jessica Hope Harris.
-Christiona Elizabeth Lindsey and Steven William Howell.
-Shadijah Denise Dean and Antoine Tremaine Barron, III.
-Macey Lee Dunn and Jamie Elizabeth Fitts.
-Nathan Garrett Hinds and Emma Grace Hughes.
-Charles Alan Gagnon and Jorge Vargas Salido.
-Mario Alberto Velez Hernandez and Marciano Marifer Valencia.
-Christopher Wayne Haney and Amber Marie Mesamore.
-Justin john Martin and Brittany Rae Stoltz.
-Roscoe Michael Littlefield and Tabetha Christi Best.
-Sean Bradley Kane and Lindsay Kay McCormick.
-Brian Christopher Tytler and Adianis Guadalupe Metz.
-Brian Wesley Haven and Franklin Delano Hyde, III.
-Chasity Sommer Braswell and Garrett Dale Ponder.
-Anna Lynn Benjamin and Bronze Casey Warren.
-David Eason Hylton and Bronte Gail Frank.
-Nicholas Aaron Blackwell and Heather Marisa Stowe.
-Jenna Hope Mitchell and Andrew Walter Bowen.
-Jarrett Walker McMeans and Cailea Ashtin Schoggen.
-Landon Garrett Green and Gracie Lark Strickland.
-Jasmin Guadalupe Sanjuan and Jose Chaidez Herrera.
-Andrew Jeffrey Green and Kendra Lynn Miller.
-I. Komang Agus Wirawan Saputra and Luh Nita Mertasih.
-Keelie Noelle Yowe and Storm Alexander Holmes.
-Jacob Benjamin Mueller and Kelsie Danielle Fair.
-Collin Avery Hilton and Chelsea Paige Ferguson.
-Joshua Michael Gancayco and Leah Margaret Lindberg.
-Kinsey Merrick Callans and Anderson Matthew Gore.
-Thomas Edward Isbell, III, and Carly Ann Orton.
-Evan James Coulter and Hannah Grace Reed.
-Brandon Taylor Wilkins and Marlie Caitlyn Bailey.
-Jeffrey Frederic Cashmore and Hidee Louise Brooks.
-Nathaniel Glenn Moreland and Melissa Elizabeth Mobley.
-Joseph Lucian Lee and Ahtziry Adriana Rivas.
-Emma Lia Bryant and William Gavin Stovall.
-Stephanie Joy Self and Erin Michelle Elwin.
-Joe Paul Garcia and Andrea Michelle Gardenhour.
-Donovan H. Gravlee, III, and Brittany Lee Shell.