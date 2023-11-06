Municipal police reports for Oct. 20-29 Published 10:02 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 20-29:

Alabaster

Oct. 23

-Criminal trespass third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home). Damaged was a bush limb valued at $10.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Scenic Lake Cove (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $200.

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 400 Block of Heathersage Road (residence/home).

Oct. 24

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of 2nd Avenue NW and 10th Street NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.5 grams of cocaine.

-Alias writ of arrest (open container violation) from South Colonial Promenade.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue SW.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Creden Circle (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $3,250.

-Animal complaint from the 10000 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Assault third degree from the 1000 Block of First Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

Oct. 25

-Alias writ of arrest (seatbelt violation) from Interstate 65 at mile marker 251, Vestavia.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was alcohol valued at $124.84.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).

-3 day court order for jail from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way.

Oct. 26

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Tradewinds Circle.

-Alias warrant (contempt of court) and capias warrant(public intoxication) from the 100 Block of 18th Street North, Pell City.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Stolen were walnuts valued at $1.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was firearm; Smith & Wesson and computer hardware/software valued at $750.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was drugs/narcotics.

-Alias warrant (possession of marijuana 2nd) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Redwood Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

Oct. 27

-Information only – death investigation from the 200 Block of Total Solutions Way (other/unknown).

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger side mirror and inside door valued at $690.

-Information only from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way. Recovered was a wallet and 2 dollar bill valued at $3.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a debit card, money, brown purse, Alabama drivers license, social security card and insurance card valued at $90.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Sterling Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was assorted jewelry, money and 1976-1983 collectable proof coin set valued at $9,150.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Napoleon Drive.

Oct. 28

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Shelby Farms Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 7th Avenue NW.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (cyberspace).

-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered were purses/handbags/wallets valued at $10.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 87 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Oct. 29

-Domestic violence from the 1100 Block of Amberly Way.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3.2 grams of marijuana, black digital scale, Taurus G2c 9mm.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Stolen was a vehicle floor jack 1.5 ton valued at $299.99.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Yachtsman Street (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Whitecap Circle.

-Alias writ of arrest (FTA driving under the influence) and alias writ of arrest (FTA improper lane usage) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket; parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic violence/harassment from the 400 Block of Acer Trail (residence/home).

Helena

Oct. 21

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Highway 17.

-Domestic incident from the 2300 Block of Kala Street.

-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 3900 Block of Woodhaven Road.

-Public intoxication from Wyndham Lane.

-Theft of property 4th degree – $500 or less from South Shades Crest Road.

Oct. 22

-Criminal trespass third degree from Ashley Brook Way.

-Domestic violence – third degree – assault from Piedmont Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance, loitering and unlawful imprisonment first degree from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Dog not on leash and violation of a court order from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

Oct. 23

-Harassing communications from Helena Road.

Oct. 24

-Miscellaneous from South Shades Crest Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.

-Domestic incident from Brookline Lane.

-Theft of property third degree – $500 to $1,499 from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Oct. 25

-Miscellaneous from Highway 58.

-Death investigation from South Crest Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassment from the 2100 Block of 1st Street Avenue West.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 17.

Oct. 26

-Dog violation from the 200 Block of Anna Creek Drive.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), damaged property and criminal trespass second degree from Peacan Lane.

Oct. 27

-Miscellaneous from the 600 Block of Parkside Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Intermediate School.

-Harassment from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from River Crest Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

Oct. 28

-Miscellaneous from 1st Avenue West.

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from Rocky Ridge Drive.

Oct. 29

-Death investigation from Dearing Downs Drive.

Montevallo

Oct. 20

-Information only from Comanche Street (residence/home).

Oct. 21

-Domestic incident from Montevallo Villa Circle (other/unknown).

-Abandoned vehicle from Roberts Street (highway/street).

Oct. 22

-Possession of a controlled substance from County Road 17 (highway/street). Recovered was MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) 4.00 dosage; suspected MDMA valued at $5.

Oct. 23

-Criminal trespass second degree from Alabama Highway 25 (convenience store).

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous from Highway 10 (residence/home). Stolen were two flat screen TVs and 13 guitar/banjos valued at $10,100.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Shoshone Drive (church).

Oct. 25

-Menacing from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenience store).

Pelham

Oct. 22

-Traffic stop from Highway 52 East.

-Domestic violence from Eagle Cove Lane.

-Drugs from Highway 52 East.

Oct. 23

-Theft from Hidden Creek Cove.

-Drugs from Hidden Creek Trail.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Child abuse from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Bishop Circle.

-Suspicious person/situation from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

Oct. 24

-Found property from Interstate 65 South.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Heather Ridge Drive.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Harassing communications from Valleydale Terrace.

-Fraud from Chase Drive.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Identity theft from Valleydale Terrace.

-Harassing communications from Highway 11.

Oct. 25

-Miscellaneous from Cambrian Ridge Trail.

-Miscellaneous from Hackberry Avenue.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Missing person from Admin Drive.

Oct. 26

-Fraud from Cahaba Manor Lane.

-Civil dispute from Cahaba Manor Trail.

-Public assist from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.

Oct. 27

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Oak Mountain State Park.

-Theft from Tecumseh Trail.

Oct. 28

-Property damage from Little Mountain Circle.

-Property damage from Keystone Court.

-Animal problem from Indian Creek Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Windsor Circle.

-Property damage from Amphitheater Road.