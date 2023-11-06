Municipal police reports for Oct. 20-29
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 20-29:
Alabaster
Oct. 23
-Criminal trespass third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home). Damaged was a bush limb valued at $10.
-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Scenic Lake Cove (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $200.
-Domestic violence – harassment from the 400 Block of Heathersage Road (residence/home).
Oct. 24
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of 2nd Avenue NW and 10th Street NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.5 grams of cocaine.
-Alias writ of arrest (open container violation) from South Colonial Promenade.
-Information only from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue SW.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Creden Circle (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $3,250.
-Animal complaint from the 10000 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).
-Assault third degree from the 1000 Block of First Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
Oct. 25
-Alias writ of arrest (seatbelt violation) from Interstate 65 at mile marker 251, Vestavia.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was alcohol valued at $124.84.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).
-3 day court order for jail from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way.
Oct. 26
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Tradewinds Circle.
-Alias warrant (contempt of court) and capias warrant(public intoxication) from the 100 Block of 18th Street North, Pell City.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Stolen were walnuts valued at $1.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was firearm; Smith & Wesson and computer hardware/software valued at $750.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was drugs/narcotics.
-Alias warrant (possession of marijuana 2nd) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Redwood Drive.
-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).
Oct. 27
-Information only – death investigation from the 200 Block of Total Solutions Way (other/unknown).
-Property damage from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger side mirror and inside door valued at $690.
-Information only from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way. Recovered was a wallet and 2 dollar bill valued at $3.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a debit card, money, brown purse, Alabama drivers license, social security card and insurance card valued at $90.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Sterling Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was assorted jewelry, money and 1976-1983 collectable proof coin set valued at $9,150.
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Napoleon Drive.
Oct. 28
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Shelby Farms Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 7th Avenue NW.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (cyberspace).
-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered were purses/handbags/wallets valued at $10.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 87 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Oct. 29
-Domestic violence from the 1100 Block of Amberly Way.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3.2 grams of marijuana, black digital scale, Taurus G2c 9mm.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Stolen was a vehicle floor jack 1.5 ton valued at $299.99.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Yachtsman Street (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Whitecap Circle.
-Alias writ of arrest (FTA driving under the influence) and alias writ of arrest (FTA improper lane usage) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket; parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Domestic violence/harassment from the 400 Block of Acer Trail (residence/home).
Helena
Oct. 21
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Highway 17.
-Domestic incident from the 2300 Block of Kala Street.
-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 3900 Block of Woodhaven Road.
-Public intoxication from Wyndham Lane.
-Theft of property 4th degree – $500 or less from South Shades Crest Road.
Oct. 22
-Criminal trespass third degree from Ashley Brook Way.
-Domestic violence – third degree – assault from Piedmont Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance, loitering and unlawful imprisonment first degree from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Dog not on leash and violation of a court order from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
Oct. 23
-Harassing communications from Helena Road.
Oct. 24
-Miscellaneous from South Shades Crest Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.
-Domestic incident from Brookline Lane.
-Theft of property third degree – $500 to $1,499 from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Oct. 25
-Miscellaneous from Highway 58.
-Death investigation from South Crest Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassment from the 2100 Block of 1st Street Avenue West.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West, Maylene.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 17.
Oct. 26
-Dog violation from the 200 Block of Anna Creek Drive.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), damaged property and criminal trespass second degree from Peacan Lane.
Oct. 27
-Miscellaneous from the 600 Block of Parkside Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Helena Intermediate School.
-Harassment from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from River Crest Road.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road.
-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.
Oct. 28
-Miscellaneous from 1st Avenue West.
-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from Rocky Ridge Drive.
Oct. 29
-Death investigation from Dearing Downs Drive.
Montevallo
Oct. 20
-Information only from Comanche Street (residence/home).
Oct. 21
-Domestic incident from Montevallo Villa Circle (other/unknown).
-Abandoned vehicle from Roberts Street (highway/street).
Oct. 22
-Possession of a controlled substance from County Road 17 (highway/street). Recovered was MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) 4.00 dosage; suspected MDMA valued at $5.
Oct. 23
-Criminal trespass second degree from Alabama Highway 25 (convenience store).
-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous from Highway 10 (residence/home). Stolen were two flat screen TVs and 13 guitar/banjos valued at $10,100.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Shoshone Drive (church).
Oct. 25
-Menacing from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenience store).
Pelham
Oct. 22
-Traffic stop from Highway 52 East.
-Domestic violence from Eagle Cove Lane.
-Drugs from Highway 52 East.
Oct. 23
-Theft from Hidden Creek Cove.
-Drugs from Hidden Creek Trail.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Child abuse from Admin Drive.
-Fraud from Bishop Circle.
-Suspicious person/situation from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassing communications from Cahaba Valley Parkway.
Oct. 24
-Found property from Interstate 65 South.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Civil dispute from Heather Ridge Drive.
-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Harassing communications from Valleydale Terrace.
-Fraud from Chase Drive.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Identity theft from Valleydale Terrace.
-Harassing communications from Highway 11.
Oct. 25
-Miscellaneous from Cambrian Ridge Trail.
-Miscellaneous from Hackberry Avenue.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Missing person from Admin Drive.
Oct. 26
-Fraud from Cahaba Manor Lane.
-Civil dispute from Cahaba Manor Trail.
-Public assist from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.
Oct. 27
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Oak Mountain State Park.
-Theft from Tecumseh Trail.
Oct. 28
-Property damage from Little Mountain Circle.
-Property damage from Keystone Court.
-Animal problem from Indian Creek Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Windsor Circle.
-Property damage from Amphitheater Road.