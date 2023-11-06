Municipal police reports for Sept. 18-Oct. 25 Published 9:25 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 18-Oct. 25:

Alabaster

Oct. 14

-Trespassing notice from the 1300 Block of West Navajo Drive.

Oct. 16

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1400 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 1800 Block of Apache Way (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Damage to property from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive. Damaged was a vehicle interior of a Range Rover HSE valued at $3,000.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of Applegate Drive.

Oct. 17

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 near exit 238 southbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; front bumper of a Toyota Camry valued at $100.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Greenfield Circle.

-Animal complaint from the 9200 Block of Highway 17.

-Traffic hazard from State Highway 119 and 11th Avenue SW.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Amberly Woods Drive (bank/savings and loan).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Hillside Drive.

Oct. 18

-FTA traffic from Fulton Springs Road at Williams Drive.

-Probation violation with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from the 100 Block of 7th Place SE.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued $178.56.

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 5th Avenue SE (abandoned/condemned structure.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle (residence/home).

-FTA expired tag from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 400 Block of Buck Creek Trace (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of King James Court (residence/home). Stolen was a mail package valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from Simmsville Road.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive.

Oct. 19

-Alias warrant driving without obtaining drivers license and alias warrant speeding from the 2400 Block of Acton Road, Birmingham (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a black firearm/Keltek 380.

-Information only from the 1600 Blocko f Pacific Drive. Stolen was money valued at $352.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (specialty store).

-Public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW (department/discount store).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Colonial Drive (residence/home). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store).

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of 8th Avenue SW.

-Information only form the 100 Block of Canter Way (residence/home).

Oct. 20

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a rear bumper of a grey Honda Civic valued at $100.

-Found property from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was wallets and contents and money valued at $35.

-Driving while license suspended from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Yellowhammer Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise; Shark valued at $449.

-Information only from the 900 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Oct. 21

-Public intoxication from the 1400 Block of King James Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was firearms Sig Sauer.

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a firearm valued at $300.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).

Oct. 22

-Domestic incident from 13th Avenue SE and Old Highway 31.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Equestrian Drive (residence/home).

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged was a left rear quarter panel valued at $3,000.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Willow Creek Court.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

Calera

Sept. 18

-Theft of property third degree and unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle from Calera.

-Safe streets/parking in roadway from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.

Sept. 19

-Obstructing justice using a false identity and incident – le assist forced entry from the 1200 Block of 8th Avenue.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 2600 Block of Highway 16.

-Harassment from Shady Lane Drive and 22nd Avenue.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.

-Domestic violence – third from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

Sept. 20

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Highway 63.

-Incident from the 60 Block of Dry Valley Lane.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Agency assist – runaway juvenile from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

Sept. 21

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment and violation of a court order from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 22

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 7800 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Burglary second degree, criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and domestic violence assault from the 400 Block of Highway 89.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.

-Theft of property 4th, theft of property second and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1700 Block of 9th Street.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from Calera.

Sept. 23

-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 200 Block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Death investigation from Calera.

-Incident – miscellaneous – property damage from Calera.

-Theft of property 4th – $500 or less and unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle.

Sept. 24

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Greenfern Lane.

Sept. 25

-Domestic violence third degree – criminal mischief from Calera.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Weather Vane Road.

-Incident from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.

-MVC from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.

-Information only – welfare check from the 1100 Block of Village Trail.

-Hindering prosecution first degree from the 2700 Block of Highway 26.

Sept. 26

-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only form the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 27

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only – miscellaneous – information only from Calera.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 700 Block of Michelle Manor.

-Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card from Calera.

Sept. 28

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property 4th – shoplifting $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 3400 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only – abandoned vehicle from the 2200 Block of Highway 201.

Sept. 29

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Theft of property 4th from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 70 Block of Highway 304.

-MVC from the 1600 Block of 9th Street.

Sept. 30

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Incident – verbal altercation from the 200 Block of Doyle Drive.

Oct. 1

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Theft of property second and burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Merimeadows Drive.

Oct. 2

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft of damage) from the 500 Block of Margaret Lane.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.

-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

Oct. 3

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence 1st degree from Calera.

-Forgery second degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 southbound.

-Theft of property fourth – $500 or less from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 5

-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Unauthorized use of credit card, $500 or less and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 70 Block of Highway 75.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-Sexual abuse second degree from the 1400 Block of Highway 304.

-Harassing communications from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.

-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 22.

Oct. 6

-Fraud – identity theft from Calera.

-Vehicle turning left from the 5700 Block of Smokey Road.

-Harassing communications from Calera.

Oct. 7

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-Menacing from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, unauthorized use of a vehicle and domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 4700 Block of Highway 16.

Oct. 8

-Incident from the 0 Block of Highway 310.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 1500 Block of 8th Avenue.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Village Trail.

-Information only – domestic violence incident from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.

Oct. 9

-Information only – suspicious person from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance from the 700 Block of Merlin Drive.

-Property damage from the 2100 Block of 18th Street.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Savannah Lane.

Oct. 10

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 2000 Block of Carson Street.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 3500 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only – agency assist – fire from the 1300 Block of Wooten Spring Road.

-Theft shoplifting from the 100 Block of Market Place Circle.

-MVC from the 5800 Block of Smokey Road.

-Harassment from Calera.

Oct. 11

-Death investigation from Calera.

Oct. 12

-MVC from Interstate 65 at exit 231 entrance ramp.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Pecan Road.

-Theft from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Theft/shoplifting from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 13

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Incident from the 2700 Block of Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence – any substance from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Oct. 14

-Information only – altered mental from the 40 Block of Burgundy Lane.

-Harassment communications from the 9000 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4700 Block of Highway 31.

-Found property from the 400 Block of Highway 87.

-Information only – lost property (wallet) from the 100 Block of Mayfair Lane.

Oct. 15

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4700 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 17

-Larceny/theft, $500 or less from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 200 Block of Highway 87.

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 18

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 200 Block of Highway 87.

-Information only from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

Oct. 19

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.

-Change bills – circulating from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 60 Block of Highway 304.

-Harassment from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Indecent exposure from the 300 Block of Summerchase Drive.

Oct. 20

-Rape first degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only – private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Captain D’s.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 100 Block of The Heights Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Camden Cove Lane.

-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

Oct. 21

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Domestic violence – 3rd degree – harassing communications from the 10400 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 22

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-MVC from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Country Side Circle.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 23

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 500 Block of Pilgreen Drive.

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 22.

Oct. 24

-Incident from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Forgery – forged instrument and attempted theft third degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 25

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 500 Block of 11th Street.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.

Helena

Oct. 15

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Parkway at Stone Creek Trail.

-Dog bite from South Shades Crest Road.

Oct. 16

-Domestic incident from Chadwick Place.

-Damage to property from the 4200 Block of Highway 52 West.

Oct. 17

-Trespass warning from Bentmoor Drive.

Oct. 18

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Bridlewood Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 58.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from 3rd Street.

-Incident from Bentmoor Drive.

Oct. 19

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Oct. 20

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Probation violation from Hoover City Jail, Hoover.

Oct. 21

-Domestic incident from the 2300 Block of Kala Street.

Montevallo

Oct. 13

-Harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Burglary first degree and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Main Street (commercial). Damaged was a front door valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Kiowa Street (residence/home). Stolen was a PS5 charger docking station PS5 and two PS5 controllers valued at $615.

Oct. 17

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from Dollar General (supermarket). Stolen was a can of Budweiser valued at $2.90.

Oct. 19

-Information only from Ammersee Lakes Drive (residence/home).

-Harassment from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Davila Drive (residence/home).

Oct. 20

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Graham Street (residence/home). Damaged was a door frame and deadbolt valued at $250.

Pelham

Oct. 15

-Domestic violence from Hayesbury Court.

Oct. 16

-Criminal mischief from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 North.

Oct. 17

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Applegate Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Highway 52 East.

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Camellia Ridge Cove.

Oct. 18

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from McCain Parkway.

-Domestic violence from Indian Creek Drive.

Oct. 19

-Miscellaneous from Mills Way.

-Criminal mischief from Highway 33.

-Domestic violence from Admin Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

-Animal problem from Oxford Way.

-Property damage from Fawn Drive.

Oct. 20

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Harassing communications from King Valley Street.

-Overdose from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Juvenile prob. from Bowling Lane.

-Harassment from Davenport Street.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Old Montgomery Highway.

-Civil dispute from Hidden Creek Cove.

Oct. 21

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Trail Ridge Drive.