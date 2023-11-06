Sheriff’s reports from Oct. 12-18 Published 9:43 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 12-18:

Oct. 12

-Miscellaneous incident from the 40 block of Wild Turkey Lane, Maylene.

-Obscuring identity of vehicle from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 47 at Circle K, Chelsea. A 2004 Chevy Malibu LT 4-door was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea from the soccer field.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4300 block of Heritage View Road, Birmingham. An Alabama car tag was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1200 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham. $15,300 in currency was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 4500 block of Magnolia Drive, Birmingham. A 9-millimeter Sig Sauer P320 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Shelby County 54, Pea Ridge (Montevallo).

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Oaklyn Hills Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Willow Leaf Road, Harpersville. A 2021 Ford Explorer and a 2014 Ford Taurus were damaged.

Oct. 13

-Death investigation from the 900 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 5300 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 119 and Kent Stone Boulevard, Alabaster. A grinder with green residue was confiscated.

-Incident from the 200 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Baron Drive, Chelsea. $1,500 in cash was stolen.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 11500 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A single-story commercial building was damaged.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A fake $100 bill and two fake $50 bills were recovered.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Polo Downs, Chelsea. A Sony PlayStation (unknown model), unknown amount of designer sunglasses, duffle bag, .45-caliber pistol, small cigar humidor case and a small wooden watch box with approximately four or five watches inside were stolen.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A fake $20 bill was recovered.

-Menacing from the 30 block of Dogwood Drive, Chelsea.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 300 block of Clay Pit Road, Montevallo. $296.69 was stolen.

-Reckless endangerment from U.S. 280 East at Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Shelby County 437, Sterrett. Identity was taken and used to make a purchase at Verizon Wireless. A total of $1,530 was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Contributing to delinquency of a minor, selling alcoholic beverage to a minor from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 (Cowboy’s Convenience Store), Birmingham. A large can of Four Loko brand beer, 13-percent ABV, was confiscated.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from U.S. 280 East and Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A large can of Four Loko beer was damaged.

Oct. 14

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree from the 11600 block of Shelby County 43, Chelsea. Marijuana (3.2 grams), Xanax (five count, 1.3 grams) and a metal pipe with residue were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol, drug paraphernalia from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A wooden pinch hitter with residue was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 38000 block of Alabama 25, Harpersville. A sliding door lock valued at $100 was damaged.

-Suicide attempt from Narrows Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 1200 block of Shelby County 277, Helena.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Little Turtle Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering of vehicle, theft of property from the 5000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham. A Coosa River Credit Union credit card was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Oct. 15

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 20 block of Gunlock Road, Wilton. An Alabama vehicle tag valued at $200 was stolen.

-Found property from the 900 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A purse found containing a phone, wallet and passport was recovered.

-Incident from the 7200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Fiber Wire was damaged.

-Child custody dispute from the 5500 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 5900 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, failure to appear-possession of marijuana second degree from the 11000 block of Alabama 25, Calera. Marijuana (approximately 17 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 200 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-third degree from the 200 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster.

Oct. 16

-DUI-alcohol from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. Eight catalytic converters from various vehicles totaling $6,400 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham (Heardmont Park).

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Leeds.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. An iPhone 12 was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from leased land in the area of Shelby County 71 and Shelby County 311, Shelby. A Spy Point Link-Micro-S-LTE valued at $130 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 00 block of Green Lane, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 19000 block of Retreat Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 39 and Shelby County 74, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Strother Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Pickle Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence from the 1200 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

Oct. 17

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1700 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, unlawful possession of prescription medication from the 238-mile marker of I-65 North, Alabaster. A total of 18 white/brown pills stamped “F 47” in a clear sandwich bag (approximately 0.8 gram) and marijuana (approximately 0.2 gram) in a clear plastic bag were confiscated.

-Injured animal from U.S. 280 at Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham.

-Found property from the 5000 block of Spoonwood Lake Trail, Birmingham. A leather holster, a box of 9-millimeter ammunition and a magazine were recovered.

-Harassment from the 57700 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North, Calera. A used syringe containing blood drawback, as well as meth residue on the outside was confiscated.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A blue flower backpack containing five tattoo pens/machines valued at $75 each, a PlayStation 3 with games valued at $200, Sanyo TV valued at $50, box of miscellaneous costume jewelry valued at $250 and a Rigid generator valued at $150 were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A total of $11.87 was stolen from an American debit card.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Mountain View Drive, Wilsonville. $800 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea. A total of $5,250 was paid for concrete slab framing for residential foundation, and a total of $450 was paid for foundation gravel.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of First Avenue, Shelby.

-Incident from the 400 block of Hamilton Place, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 1300 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

Oct. 18

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3100 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. A loaded syringe with meth and a pipe with residue were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A 2012 Ford Fusion sustained $250 in damages.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kensington Manor Drive, Calera.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, theft of property from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Four digital video cameras valued at $2,500, hand trucks valued at $100, a large white cooler valued at $75 and a gas can with gas valued at $40 were stolen.

-Incident from the 7800 block of Wellwood Circle, Helena.

-Incident from the rear parking lot of the Shelby County Courthouse, 112 N. Main St., Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Sassafras Way, Maylene.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Preston Lane, Chelsea.

-Runaway from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Hollybrook Road, Columbiana. A Blink outdoor camera valued at $60 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 0-10 block of Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 80 block of Shelby County 219, Montevallo. A Westinghouse 4500 Max Generator valued at $500 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, Birmingham. Marijuana (1.2 grams), meth (4.2 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated; two ID cards, an insurance card and a Social Security card were recovered.

-Property damage from the 100 block of West Highland Street, Vincent. A 2010 Honda Accord was damaged.