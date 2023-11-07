Calera Walmart hosts reopening following remodel Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Calera residents were welcomed to Walmart Supercenter, located at 5100 US Highway 31, to witness the store’s Re-Grand Opening celebration on Friday, Nov. 3.

The celebration, which began promptly at 8 a.m., featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a display of new store features and amenities. The remodel is the result of the latest efforts by Walmart in more than 30 states to bring some of its stores forward and to better appeal to customers.

“From delivery to pick-up to in-store shopping; the Calera store remodel solidifies Walmart’s

commitment to providing customers with a seamless, effortless, high-quality shopping experience,” said Mark Edwards, director of media relations of Markstein on the behalf of Walmart. “Examples of the new store renovations include a new mural, expanded online grocery pickup and grocery departments, new self-checkout registers and more.”

At the forefront of this celebration was the Supercenter’s new mural, which was painted by Pamala Morrow-Conner in an effort to depict the diversity and local cultures that make Calera unique.

“Walmart’s Community Mural Program is an important part of each store’s transformation and furthers Walmart’s commitment to the local community,” Edwards said.

Store manager Matt Joiner further highlighted some specific upgrades in specificity during the opening that included the store’s new interactive features. These upgrades included:

New signage, fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the entire store.

Digital touchpoints allowing for further service and delivery options.

Refreshed interiors and exteriors, including paint and signage.

Modern and remodeled bathrooms.

Brand new mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers.

An increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience.

New Vision Center that offers an assortment of quality prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses.

New Health Services Room.

New Grab-N-Go coolers at the front of the store.

Pickup and delivery expansions, which are expected to be completed in early December.

“We’re very excited to welcome our guests in to see the remodeled store,” Joiner said. “It’s a total refresh, and we’ve got new and an expanded selection of items that (customers) will really enjoy.”

Joiner, on the behalf of Walmart, also took the opportunity to present several grants to local nonprofits and organizations in the community.