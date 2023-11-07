Chelsea opens new-look gym with win over Homewood Published 10:26 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

1 of 8

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

CHELSEA – The Chelsea Hornets opened their season in style on their newly renovated home court with a win against the Homewood Patriots on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Hornets and Patriots were evenly matched in the first quarter as the teams got into their rhythm to start the season. Chelsea was powered by seven points from Caroline Brown and four from Haley Trotter, and Homewood used seven points from Mira McCool to tie the game at 13 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Chelsea pulled away and established itself as the favorite in the game. The Hornets scored 20 more points before halftime to pull away to a 33-19 lead going into the break. Sadie Schwallie scored eight points and Trotter added five more to give Chelsea the advantage.

After halftime, the third quarter as Chelsea extended its lead by one to 37-22. The Hornets then sealed the season-opening win with nine more points in the fourth, including four more from Trotter, which countered five points from Homewood’s Kayla Warren and put the finishing touches on a 46-28 win.

Trotter led the Hornets with 14 points, while Brown also got over double figures with 11 points. Schwallie scored eight points, Madeline Epperson had six and Olivia Pryor scored four in the win.

Chelsea will look to improve to 2-0 when it travels to Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Nov. 7.