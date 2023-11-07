City Hall Faces: Jacob B. Mueller and Paul A. Shearon serve as Helena firefighters Published 11:07 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Firemen Jacob Mueller and Paul Shearon were recently recognized as Helena’s firemen of the year at the Shelby County Chamber’s 2023 Public Safety Awards. Their response, quick action and selfless dedication to rescuing those in harm’s way were put on full display this past June 26 when they rescued two teenagers who had been hit by a train in Helena.

Mueller, who has grown up and spent his life in Shelby County, is a graduate of Oak Mountain High School and Auburn University. Now in his fourth year at the Helena Fire Department, he also works at Cahaba Valley Fire & Rescue and began his career with Birmingham Fire & Rescue.

He is currently planning a wedding with his fiancé, Kelsie. In his time away from the station, he readily enjoys watching football and taking walks. His true passion, outside of the fire service, is smooth jazz.

Shearon is in his tenth year of fire service. He began his career with the Prattville Fire Department and has dedicated his efforts to Helena for the past six years. Having grown up in Chilton County, he is now a current resident in the city of Helena. He and his wife, Karragan, have a newborn son, Walker.

Outside of work, Shearon enjoys hunting, watching Alabama football, and storm-chasing. During rains, he is also known to partake in the hobby of soap whittling.