Helena Teen Council prepares for holiday Teen Movie Night Published 8:10 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Teen Council will present another iteration of their teen movie night event on Friday, Dec. 15.

The event will take place on the football field at Helena High School and will begin at 6 p.m.

“(It is) an amazing way to lead into the holidays,” said Brant Laird, Teen Council secretary.

This outing will be the second iteration of the event, which saw its inaugural debut back in July with a showing of the film, “The Blind Side”. That event has been long credited for its successful turnout and great response from the teen community.

“The turnout was greater than we ever could have expected and it was a great way to bond outside of school activities,” said Cooper Tucker, Teen Council vice president

This new event, which will take full use of the holiday season, will present “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and is open to individuals aged 13 to 19.

“It is a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” said Jake Bell, social media chair for the Teen Council.

As with the previous event, in order to ensure everyone has the “Hap-hap-happiest” experience possible, the Helena Teen Council will arrange for snacks and refreshments to be available for purchase at the event.

On-site refreshments will cost $1 each. Teen Council organizers also wish to remind all attendees that only cash will be accepted at the event. Students are also encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on during the film.

“The last movie night was a huge success and I am really looking forward to seeing how this one turns out,” Teen Council President Riley Hollabaugh said. “One of our main goals as members of teen council is to create more opportunities for the teens in our community to come together.”