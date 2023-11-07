King’s 26 points power Pelham to thrilling overtime win over Shades Valley Published 11:38 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

BIRMINGHAM – It wasn’t easy, but the Pelham Panthers showed their resolve to beat the Shades Valley Mounties in overtime, 52-50, in their season opener on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Parker High School.

Sophomore Tiauna King had a massive day for the Panthers with 26 points, five rebounds and five steals to help secure the season opening win.

She started firing right from the opening tip as she scored 12 points in the first quarter. King accounted for 12 of her team’s 16 points in the quarter.

However, Shades Valley outscored Pelham, 20-16, in the first quarter with 10 points from Angela Williams to give the Mounties the lead.

The second quarter was lower scoring and more closely fought as the teams settled into the game. The Panthers outscored the Mounties, 7-6, to cut the deficit to five going into the locker room as Shades Valley led 26-23 at halftime.

Pelham kept chipping away at the Shades Valley lead by making the gap just 36-34 going into that fourth quarter thanks to five points by Karma Wynn in the third quarter.

In the final quarter, the Panthers completed their comeback as King scored six more points and Gerren Ingram added five for her first points of the game to tie the game at 46 and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Pelham worked its way to the free throw line and knocked down the shots it needed to in order to grab the lead. Wynn made four free throws and King made two more, and that helped the Panthers win the game, 52-50.

In addition to King’s team-high 26 points, Wynn had 14 points and Ingram and Alayna Noble both scored five points.

Pelham will return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 7 with its home opener against Pleasant Grove.