Old Town Helena Car Show to return for second year Published 8:19 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena residents will soon have the opportunity to view unique and classic cars at the second annual Old Town Helena Car Show on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Set to run from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and taking place at the Church At Old Town at 815 Highway 52 East in Helena, the car show will benefit the Helena softball teams and is sponsored by Advance Auto Parts.

“We are extremely excited to Host the 2nd Annual Old Town Car Show,” said Helena High School softball coach Mark Sanders. “All funds raised will support HHS and HMS Softball. This year we are planning to make significant upgrades to our field, press box, and girl’s locker room.”

The event is free for the public to attend and enjoy and food and drink will be available for purchase. To help raise funds, individuals will pay $25 per vehicle at the time of arrival to have their cars featured in the show and compete for prizes.

“Viewer’s Choice” and “Best In Show” will be the two primary awards up for grabs at the event. However, this year, the cars will also be placed into a number of categories that will be based on the production year of each vehicle. Depending on the number of participants in each category, the top 5-10 cars in each class will be recognized and receive those additional awards and recognition.

In all, there will be 7 categories representing a range of decades that will result in a broad display of automotive style and personalities. The classes are as follows:

Class 1 – 1900-1939

Class 2 – 1940-1949

Class 3 – 1950-1959

Class 4 – 1960-1969

Class 5 – 1970-1979

Class 6 – 1980-1999

Class 7 – 2000-2023

“The Helena Softball Family would like to thank The Church at Old Town for their continued support of Helena Softball and the great citizens of The Helena Community,” Sanders said. “Come enjoy some great food, drinks, and lots of beautiful vintage and exotic automobiles.”

Those with questions about the event are encouraged to reach out to coach Sanders, who can be reached by phone at 205-337-7926 or by email at, msanders@shelbyed.org