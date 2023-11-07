Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 1
Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023
It’s the opening round of the playoffs with a busy week of six games, including five on Thursday night. We break down all of the games on a playoff edition of the Shelby County Football Show.
0:00 Highlights
1:29 Intro
6:45 Thompson vs. Florence
12:12 Helena vs. Wetumpka
19:03 Briarwood at Carver-Montgomery
25:11 Shelby County at Eufaula
30:34 Vincent at Clarke County
37:08 Cornerstone vs. Evangel Montgomery
41:40 SCR Stars of the Week
45:51 Show close