Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 1

Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Alec Etheredge

It’s the opening round of the playoffs with a busy week of six games, including five on Thursday night. We break down all of the games on a playoff edition of the Shelby County Football Show.

0:00 Highlights

1:29 Intro

6:45 Thompson vs. Florence

12:12 Helena vs. Wetumpka

19:03 Briarwood at Carver-Montgomery

25:11 Shelby County at Eufaula

30:34 Vincent at Clarke County

37:08 Cornerstone vs. Evangel Montgomery

41:40 SCR Stars of the Week

45:51 Show close

