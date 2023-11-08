Chelsea creates Board of Adjustments Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved the creation of a Board of Adjustments and approved various appointments to the Planning Commission during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

During the meeting, the Council voted to suspend the roles for the immediate consideration of two ordinances, one of which established a Board of Adjustments in Chelsea.

“This city has never had a BZA before, so it’s time we had that and (took) that next step,” Councilmember Scott Weygand said.

The Board of Adjustments will meet and quarterly and on an as-needed basis for the purpose of reviewing requests involving zoning issues.

“There are certain things that the Planning and Zoning Board can and cannot approve,” Weygand said. “Once that happens, if it’s one of those that they cannot approve, then the next step would be to go to the Board of Adjustments.”

The Council unanimously voted to create the Board of Adjustments and the members will be determined at a later date.

“This board will basically hear special requests from our citizens for anything that doesn’t exactly fit in the box of planning and zoning,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “This board will hear those and it gives us an opportunity to try and work with our citizens if something doesn’t fit right in the box.”

During the meeting, the City Council approved the reappointment of Amanda Hardy to the Chelsea Planning and Zoning Commission.

Hardy was previously appointed on Oct. 17 to fulfill the remainder of Arthur Fisher Jr.’s term on the board after he was selected as the newest member of the Chelsea City Council. After she served the remainder of the term, the Council chose to reappoint her for a new term.

The Chelsea City Council also approved the appointment of Tyler Henden and Leigh McKinnon to the Chelsea Zoning and Planning Commission.

“Tyler is in the audience tonight—thank you so much for the willingness to serve our city on the planning commission,” Picklesimer said. “The future of our city and how it grows and goes is in the hands of the planning commission. It’s a very important board and we appreciate your willingness to serve.”

In other news, the Chelsea City Council approved an ABC license for Shop N Go that is located on the corner of Old Highway 280 and Highway 11.

The Council also approved a proposed ordinance for an annexation request by Jeremiah and Linh Doan for property located at 8120 Old Highway 280 Chelsea and the mayor delivered a proclamation to the council declaring Nov. 1, 2023 as Family Literacy Day in Chelsea.