Chelsea improves to 2-0 with road win over Mountain Brook Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

MOUNTAIN BROOK – The Chelsea Hornets continued their solid start to the season with a 50-40 win over the Mountain Brook Spartans on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Hornets piled on the pressure early with a 30-point first half and kept the pressure going on defense after halftime to secure the 10-point win and improve to 2-0.

In the first quarter, Haley Trotter made her presence known around the court with seven points, a pair of rebounds and a block as Chelsea withstood Mountain Brook’s sharpshooting from deep to lead 15-9 at the end of the quarter.

Trotter added a pair of three’s in the second quarter to give the Hornets another 15-point quarter. Caroline Brown and Sadie Schwallie both chipped in from inside the arc and the free-throw line.

That countered three more three-pointers from Emma Stearns of the Spartans and gave Chelsea a 30-25 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Hornets defense held the Spartans to just six points while Trotter and the offense increased Chelsea’s lead to 10.

Now taking a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter, Chelsea finished the job with nine more points, including a pair of baskets from Brown, while Trotter’s five fourth quarter rebounds kept Mountain Brook at bay.

The effort on both ends of the floor secured the double-digit victory for the Hornets as Chelsea walked away from Mountain Brook with a 50-40 win.

Trotter led all scorers with 21 points and added eight rebounds and four blocks as well. Schwallie and Brown both hit double-figures as well, scoring 10 points each, while Olivia Pryor scored seven.

Chelsea will hit the road again on Thursday, Nov. 7 against Vestavia Hills in search of a third straight win.