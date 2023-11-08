City approves next step in Pelham Greenway Trail System, honors first responders Published 11:44 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council approved the next step in the extension of the Pelham Greenway Trail and honored several of its first responders during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 6.

During the meeting, the Pelham City Council approved multiple resolutions through the Consent Agenda in regards to the extension of the Pelham Greenway Trail System.

“It represents several months of work on parts of our city staff, so I want to thank them for that,” Councilmember David Coram said. “This is in regard to the north end of the trail, the part that will connect by Campus 124 over to Amphitheatre Road and all of that section. We’re excited to see it. It’s a major step forward in the project, and I want to thank everyone for their hard work on it.”

The Council approved a resolution to enter into a temporary real estate construction easement agreement with To All Nations, LLC for property located along Bishop Creek—known as Tract No. 1 for extension of the Pelham Greenway Trail System, Phase IV.

The Pelham City Council also approved an agreement to enter into a real estate purchase agreement with First Commercial Bank for property located along Bishop Creek—known as Tract No. 3 for extension of the greenway.

Pelham approved a real estate purchase agreement with Needham Keith Byrd Estate for property located along Bishop Creek—known as Tract No. 4 for extension of the greenway.

Members of the Pelham Police Department were recognized at the meeting, specifically Detective Todd McCann, Sgt. Brad Jordan, Detective Isaac Cruz and Detective Donnie Peterson for their work investigating internet crimes against cases involving minors and their continued efforts against the exploitation of children.

“They assist other agencies, whether it’s in this county or outside of this county,” said Pelham Police Chief Brent Sugg. “They are relentless in their pursuit of people that harm our children.”

Detective Todd McCann, Sgt. Brad Jordan, Detective Isaac Cruz and Detective Donnie Peterson were subsequently awarded “Officer of the Year.”

During the meeting, the Council also approved a bid for the purchase of 10 2023 Dodge Durango Pursuit Vehicles from Falls Dodge DBA Joe Cecconis Chrysler Complex, Niagara Falls, NY.

According to Lt. Joey Pitts, a lone bid was received and the vehicles are ready for delivery and are budgeted for Fiscal Year 2024.

In other news, the Pelham City Council also approved the following items on the agenda:

The adoption of cemetery rules and regulations for the Pelham City Cemetery

Authorization of allowable expenditures for fire department purchases under the terms of the Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreements.

The acceptance of certain public streets and rights-of-way to Pelham City Park and Pelham Trail Parkway.

An agreement with the United States Geological Survey to perform required field and analytic work as directed through the city’s Ms4 Program and stormwater ordinance.

The rejection of a bid to buy 18 sets of personal protection equipment (PPEs) for the Pelham Fire Department from NAFECO

Other business discussed by the Pelham City Council included: