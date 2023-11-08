Pelham wins season opener against Pleasant Grove Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

PELHAM – The Pelham Panthers started their season off right with a 54-31 win over the Pleasant Grove Spartans on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Panthers turned on the jets in the third quarter to power their way to victory and turned a seven-point halftime gap into a dominant 23-point win.

Pelham opened the game with a solid 13-point quarter thanks to a balanced attack. Six different players scored for the Panthers in the first quarter, including four points from Jordan Henschel.

Over on defense, Pelham kept Pleasant Grove in single digits and ended the quarter with a 13-8 lead.

That defensive effort carried over into the second quarter as the Panthers held the Spartans to six points in the period, which kept Pelham’s lead alive.

Just before halftime, Pelham’s Jayden Robinson made an emphatic dunk to end the half, and that gave the Panthers a 21-14 lead and energy going into the halftime break.

That momentum carried over into the third quarter as the Panthers defense only allowed four points in the quarter.

Meanwhile on the attack, Joe Wimberly scored seven points in the third while the team made six free throws to extend the lead to 37-18.

That quarter proved to be the difference as Pelham kept scoring on offense and withstood a late surge by Pleasant Grove.

Seven different players had a basket down the stretch for the Panthers as they sealed the 54-31 win in their home opener.

Wimberly led Pelham with 17 points, while Jordan Henschel scored nine. Robinson and Egypt Daniel both scored six points and Sam Tolbert added in five more.

The Panthers will now travel to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Nov. 9.