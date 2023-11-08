Thompson rallies for comeback win over Parker to open season Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

BIRMINGHAM – It took the Thompson Warriors just one game to get into the win column in the 2023-24 season as the Warriors beat the Parker Thundering Herd 67-60 on Tuesday, Nov. 7 on the road.

The Warriors weathered a second quarter run from the Herd to take the lead in the fourth quarter and secure the seven-point victory.

The teams came out of the gate evenly matched as both Thompson and Parker’s offenses got going early. The Warriors had the slight edge in the first quarter, and they ended the period with a 16-14 lead.

That lead, however, did not last as Parker put up 17 points in the second quarter while holding Thompson to single digits. The Herd took the lead in the quarter and held it until halftime.

The Warriors went to the locker room looking to regroup after falling behind 31-25, and they bounced back after the halftime break.

Thompson’s offense overcame the Parker defense to post 19 points in the third quarter, and that helped the Warriors cut into the Herd’s lead. The Warriors remained down going into the fourth quarter but were within striking distance as they trailed 46-44.

Thompson retook the lead thanks to a 23-point fourth quarter and secured a hard-fought 67-60 win over Parker to start the season.

Masiah Robinson led all Warriors players with 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Jay Green also had a solid night with 15 points, including his 6-for-7 performance from the free throw line, and had four assists and four rebounds as well.

Riley Bryant also got into double-figures with a 10-point, three-assist night. In addition, Carson McKenney scored eight points, Andy Olds scored five and Jalen Pritchett added four.

Next, Thompson will travel to Prattville on Thursday, Nov. 9.