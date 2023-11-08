Thompson ranked No. 2 in final football rankings, Spain Park, Helena, Vincent earn votes
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023
By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor
The Thompson Warriors wrapped up the regular season with another top-two spot in the ASWA football rankings when the final rankings off the season were released on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
The Warriors finished the season at No. 2 in the Class 7A rankings as they remained either No. 1 or No. 2 for the entire 2023 season.
Thompson had a bye week in Week 11 after beating Hoover to finish 8-1, and it will face Florence on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the first round of the playoffs.
While Thompson was the only county team ranked in the final poll, multiple teams received votes, including Spain Park, which received one vote from the media.
The Jags closed out the season with a 39-0 win over Pelham. While Spain Park missed out on the playoffs, it finished the regular season on a five-game win streak to earn a 7-3 record.
In Class 6A, Helena earned 16 votes but finished just outside the top 10 in 11th place. The Huskies went 8-2 in 2023 while earning the No. 2 seed out of Class 6A, Region 3. They will host Wetumpka on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Vincent Yellow Jackets also received two votes in the Class 2A rankings. They finished the season 5-5 after a bye week in Week 11 and will travel to 6-4 Clarke County for their first round playoff game on Thursday, Nov. 9.
To see the full rankings, read more below:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Central-Phenix City (18); 9-0; 225
- Thompson (1); 8-1; 172
- Mary Montgomery; 10-0; 153
- Auburn; 8-2; 113
- Dothan; 8-2; 112
- Vestavia Hills; 8-2; 90
- Enterprise; 8-2; 81
- Baker; 8-2; 54
- Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 44
- Austin; 8-2; 35
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (7-3) 3, Spain Park (7-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Saraland (15); 10-0; 216
- Clay-Chalkville (4); 9-0; 183
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 149
- Muscle Shoals; 9-0; 133
- Parker; 9-1; 114
- Hartselle; 8-2; 88
- Oxford; 8-2; 60
- Mountain Brook; 7-3; 49
- Spanish Fort; 8-2; 37
- Benjamin Russell; 8-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Helena (8-2) 16, Hueytown (7-3) 5, Pike Road (8-2) 4, Theodore (7-3) 4, Gadsden City (7-3) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Gulf Shores (12); 10-0; 197
- Ramsay (6); 8-2; 178
- Central-Clay Co. (1); 10-0; 159
- Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 141
- Leeds; 8-2; 99
- Moody; 8-2; 89
- Southside-Gadsden; 8-2; 56
- Guntersville; 8-1; 48
- Fairview; 9-1; 38
- Demopolis; 8-2; 24
Others receiving votes: Russellville (8-2) 18, Scottsboro (8-2) 12, Arab (7-2) 9, Vigor* (7-3) 6, Charles Henderson (6-3) 4, Eufaula (7-3) 3, UMS-Wright** (6-4) 2.
*–Record includes 1 forfeit loss.
**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 219
- Jackson (2); 9-0; 168
- Andalusia; 9-1; 148
- Cherokee Co.; 9-1; 133
- West Morgan (1); 10-0; 125
- Handley; 9-1; 94
- Bibb Co.; 9-1; 71
- Jacksonville; 8-2; 45
- Oneonta; 7-2; 34
- Corner; 9-1; 33
Others receiving votes: American Chr. (8-2) 5, Dora (8-2) 3, Deshler (7-3) 1, Haleyville (7-3) 1, Oak Grove (6-4) 1, T.R. Miller (7-3) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Mobile Chr. (16); 10-0; 216
- Madison Aca. (3); 10-0; 174
- Gordo; 9-1; 136
- Mars Hill Bible; 9-1; 129
- Lauderdale Co.; 10-0; 119
- St. James; 8-2; 91
- Thomasville; 8-1; 54
- Geraldine; 9-1; 52
- Sylvania; 8-2; 41
- Houston Aca.; 9-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Straughn (9-1) 21, Trinity (9-1) 5, Winfield (9-1) 5, Randolph Co. (9-1) 3, Fayette Co. (6-4) 2, J.B. Pennington (8-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- B.B. Comer (13); 10-0; 209
- Fyffe (5); 9-1; 178
- Reeltown (1); 9-0; 157
- Highland Home; 9-1; 133
- Pisgah; 9-1; 114
- Locust Fork; 10-0; 95
- Cottonwood; 8-1; 55
- Tuscaloosa Aca.; 8-2; 50
- Goshen; 8-2; 48
- Sulligent; 8-2; 19
Others receiving votes: Thorsby (8-2) 12, Tanner (7-3) 7, Collinsville (8-2) 3, Vincent (6-4) 2, Luverne (7-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Leroy (19); 9-0; 228
- Elba; 10-0; 170
- Sweet Water; 8-1; 148
- Loachapoka; 9-0; 128
- Lynn; 9-1; 110
- Wadley; 9-1; 88
- Millry; 8-2; 68
- Decatur Heritage*; 9-1; 46
- Coosa Chr.**; 4-5; 37
- Hackleburg; 9-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (8-2) 17, Pickens Co. (7-3) 9, Spring Garden* (8-2) 5, Addison (8-2) 4, Linden (6-2) 3, South Lamar (7-3) 2.
*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses.
**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.