Thompson ranked No. 2 in final football rankings, Spain Park, Helena, Vincent earn votes Published 5:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Thompson Warriors wrapped up the regular season with another top-two spot in the ASWA football rankings when the final rankings off the season were released on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Warriors finished the season at No. 2 in the Class 7A rankings as they remained either No. 1 or No. 2 for the entire 2023 season.

Thompson had a bye week in Week 11 after beating Hoover to finish 8-1, and it will face Florence on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the first round of the playoffs.

While Thompson was the only county team ranked in the final poll, multiple teams received votes, including Spain Park, which received one vote from the media.

The Jags closed out the season with a 39-0 win over Pelham. While Spain Park missed out on the playoffs, it finished the regular season on a five-game win streak to earn a 7-3 record.

In Class 6A, Helena earned 16 votes but finished just outside the top 10 in 11th place. The Huskies went 8-2 in 2023 while earning the No. 2 seed out of Class 6A, Region 3. They will host Wetumpka on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the first round of the playoffs.

The Vincent Yellow Jackets also received two votes in the Class 2A rankings. They finished the season 5-5 after a bye week in Week 11 and will travel to 6-4 Clarke County for their first round playoff game on Thursday, Nov. 9.

To see the full rankings, read more below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Central-Phenix City (18); 9-0; 225 Thompson (1); 8-1; 172 Mary Montgomery; 10-0; 153 Auburn; 8-2; 113 Dothan; 8-2; 112 Vestavia Hills; 8-2; 90 Enterprise; 8-2; 81 Baker; 8-2; 54 Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 44 Austin; 8-2; 35

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (7-3) 3, Spain Park (7-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (15); 10-0; 216 Clay-Chalkville (4); 9-0; 183 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 149 Muscle Shoals; 9-0; 133 Parker; 9-1; 114 Hartselle; 8-2; 88 Oxford; 8-2; 60 Mountain Brook; 7-3; 49 Spanish Fort; 8-2; 37 Benjamin Russell; 8-2; 23

Others receiving votes: Helena (8-2) 16, Hueytown (7-3) 5, Pike Road (8-2) 4, Theodore (7-3) 4, Gadsden City (7-3) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Gulf Shores (12); 10-0; 197 Ramsay (6); 8-2; 178 Central-Clay Co. (1); 10-0; 159 Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 141 Leeds; 8-2; 99 Moody; 8-2; 89 Southside-Gadsden; 8-2; 56 Guntersville; 8-1; 48 Fairview; 9-1; 38 Demopolis; 8-2; 24

Others receiving votes: Russellville (8-2) 18, Scottsboro (8-2) 12, Arab (7-2) 9, Vigor* (7-3) 6, Charles Henderson (6-3) 4, Eufaula (7-3) 3, UMS-Wright** (6-4) 2.

*–Record includes 1 forfeit loss.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 219 Jackson (2); 9-0; 168 Andalusia; 9-1; 148 Cherokee Co.; 9-1; 133 West Morgan (1); 10-0; 125 Handley; 9-1; 94 Bibb Co.; 9-1; 71 Jacksonville; 8-2; 45 Oneonta; 7-2; 34 Corner; 9-1; 33

Others receiving votes: American Chr. (8-2) 5, Dora (8-2) 3, Deshler (7-3) 1, Haleyville (7-3) 1, Oak Grove (6-4) 1, T.R. Miller (7-3) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (8-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mobile Chr. (16); 10-0; 216 Madison Aca. (3); 10-0; 174 Gordo; 9-1; 136 Mars Hill Bible; 9-1; 129 Lauderdale Co.; 10-0; 119 St. James; 8-2; 91 Thomasville; 8-1; 54 Geraldine; 9-1; 52 Sylvania; 8-2; 41 Houston Aca.; 9-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Straughn (9-1) 21, Trinity (9-1) 5, Winfield (9-1) 5, Randolph Co. (9-1) 3, Fayette Co. (6-4) 2, J.B. Pennington (8-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (13); 10-0; 209 Fyffe (5); 9-1; 178 Reeltown (1); 9-0; 157 Highland Home; 9-1; 133 Pisgah; 9-1; 114 Locust Fork; 10-0; 95 Cottonwood; 8-1; 55 Tuscaloosa Aca.; 8-2; 50 Goshen; 8-2; 48 Sulligent; 8-2; 19

Others receiving votes: Thorsby (8-2) 12, Tanner (7-3) 7, Collinsville (8-2) 3, Vincent (6-4) 2, Luverne (7-3) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (19); 9-0; 228 Elba; 10-0; 170 Sweet Water; 8-1; 148 Loachapoka; 9-0; 128 Lynn; 9-1; 110 Wadley; 9-1; 88 Millry; 8-2; 68 Decatur Heritage*; 9-1; 46 Coosa Chr.**; 4-5; 37 Hackleburg; 9-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (8-2) 17, Pickens Co. (7-3) 9, Spring Garden* (8-2) 5, Addison (8-2) 4, Linden (6-2) 3, South Lamar (7-3) 2.

*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.