Thompson’s Olivia Kelly named Third Team All-American, Chloe Mittelstadt earns honorable mention Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Olivia Kelly wrapped up another successful season for the Thompson Warriors with a historic first for the program: its first All-American.

Kelly was named a Third-Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Wednesday, Nov. 8 to become the first All-American in Thompson volleyball history.

The Warriors setter was an integral part in their offense this season. Across 42 matches played, she surpassed the 1,000-assist mark by recording 1,004 assists, while also adding 53 kills on offense and 62 aces from the service line.

In addition to her role in the Thompson attack, she racked up 227 digs and 34 blocks on defense to round out a successful season for the Warriors.

She surpassed 1,500 career assists this season and helped the Warriors go undefeated in area play en route to an area championship, eventually reaching the Elite 8.

The West Florida commit also earned a spot on the All-State First Team as one of the top players in the state of Alabama.

In addition, Warriors outside hitter Chloe Mittelstadt received a spot on the All-American honorable mention list.

Mittelstadt found herself on the receiving end of many of Kelly’s passes during the season, recording 458 kills across 40 matches and earning a .320 attacking percentage in the process.

She was also a frequent contributor on defense as well and earned 251 digs in 2023. That helped her record a double-double for kills and digs in eight of her 40 matches.

Mittelstadt also recorded 68 aces and 54 blocks to round out a solid season where she joined Kelly on the All-State First Team.