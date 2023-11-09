Helena beats Center Point for first win under Graham Published 1:01 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

McCALLA – The Helena Huskies took their first win of the season with a 43-20 victory over the Center Point Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at McAdory High School, and new Helena Huskies coach Lake Graham won his first game with the program.

The Huskies got out to a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter behind a pair of three-pointers by Isabel Heintz.

Helena extended its advantage in the second quarter as both Amari Grant and Lauren Smith scored four points each.

That gave the Huskies 13 points in the quarter, and they led 22-11 going into the halftime break.

After starting the second half with a double-digit lead, Helena continued to limit Center Point’s offensive production while increasing its own lead by five in the third quarter.

Four points in the quarter from Hannah Satterfield helped the Huskies lead 34-18 going into the fourth quarter.

From there, the Huskies cruised to victory by holding the Eagles to just two points in the final quarter.

Terri Moody scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter to increase Helena’s lead, and that sealed a 43-20 win for the Huskies to earn their first win of the season.

For Helena, Heintz led the team with 11 points, including three made three-pointers. Satterfield scored seven points, Mardel Orozco had six, Moody scored five and Grant, Smith and Brook Kelly each had four points.

Next, Helena will face Calera in a county battle on Thursday, Nov. 14.