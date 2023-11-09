Thompson, Spain Park, Chelsea, Pelham players earn All-State volleyball honors Published 3:45 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

After another strong season from teams around Shelby County, many of the top players in the area received All-State honors.

Players from Thompson, Chelsea, Spain Park and Pelham received spots on the All-State teams from the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

In Class 7A, Thompson’s Olivia Kelly and Chloe Mittelstadt earned First Team honors, while Anne Shelby made the Second Team.

Kelly surpassed the 1,000-assist mark for the season by earning 1,004 assists along with 53 kills, 227 digs, 34 blocks and 62 aces. Mittelstadt also had a strong season with 458 kills, .320% attacking percentage, 68 aces, 54 blocks and 251 digs.

Both Kelly and Mittelstadt earned All-American honors as well, with Kelly making the All-American Third Team and Mittelstadt earning an honorable mention.

Chelsea’s Lauren Buchanan made the 7A First Team as well, with Cara Belcher and Kaleigh Hall making the honorable mentions list.

For the Spain Park Jaguars, Megan Ingersoll earned a place on the Second Team, while Cailyn Kyes and Reagan Gilbert took home honorable mentions for their role on Spain Park’s Elite 8 team.

Ingersoll was the Class 7A kill leader with 536 kills, and the outside hitter also earned 286 digs, 57 aces and 30 blocks. Kyes earned 865 assists, 153 digs and 52 aces from the setter spot, and Gilber, has 316 kills, 264 digs, 91 aces and 14 blocks.

In Class 6A, Camryn McMinn of the Pelham Panthers earned a spot on the First Team. The junior outside hitter earned 372 kills, 282 digs, 43 aces and 38 blocks during the 2023 season.

In addition, Panthers setter Kylee Hester and outside hitter Londyn Wynn both made the 6A Second Team. Hester earned 917 assists and 323 digs along with 73 kills, 54 aces and 29 blocks, while Wynn had 305 kills, 260 digs, 63 aces and 38 blocks.