Helena prepares for annual city Christmas events Published 2:44 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena is preparing to host the return of two holiday events that welcome in the month of December each year.

The city’s residents and visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy and experience both the city’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event and Helena’s Holiday Market on Friday, Dec. 1.

Both events will be centered around Helena’s Welcome Center caboose

During the two events, attendees will be treated to an evening filled with music, holiday shopping, local food and countless opportunities to make cherished memories. Music will be brought to the event by none other than the Martini Shakers, a band with origins in Birmingham, AL, who are known for their rockabilly sound and sensibilities.

Additionally, the Helena High School Choir and the Dance Et Cetera dance team will also take part in the evening’s festivities and will perform renditions of Christmas classics during elements of the ceremony.

The Holiday Market promises to offer a wide array of vendor booths that will present a large variety of unique gift options and holiday merchandise including handmade crafts and ornaments. A number of food vendors will be in place at the event as well and will ensure that visitors can enjoy selections and tastes from local establishments and businesses.

Children at the event will also have the opportunity to meet and visit with Santa Claus, who will be making an early appearance in Helena before his grand visit during the Helena Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.

At the close of the evening and following the market, the pinnacle of Friday’s lineup will be the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony that is set to begin at 6 p.m. In a moment signifying the beginning of a season filled with love, togetherness and common goodwill, city officials will activate the lights on Helena’s tree which stands at roughly 20 ft. tall. The spectacle is promised to generate a sight visitors won’t want to miss.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the City of Helena for their generous sponsorship of this event, made possible under the visionary leadership of the Helena Beautification Board,” said Christmas in Helena Chair and City Councilmember Chris VanCleave. “Their commitment to enhancing the beauty and vibrancy of our city has allowed us to create an unforgettable experience for all.”