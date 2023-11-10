Irish singer-songwriter Hozier is coming to Pelham Published 10:54 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has announced that he will perform at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 5.

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, more commonly known by his stage name “Hozier,” is an Irish musician, singer and songwriter whose music draws influence from folk, soul and blues. Many of Hozier’s songs also carry religious, literary, religious and social justice themes.

In 2013, Hozier’s song “Take Me To Church” was originally featured in an extended play of the same name, also written by Hozier. “Take Me To Church” was the most streamed song on Spotify in 2014 and was both certified Diamond and nominated as Song of the Year at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015.

Hozier’s concert in Pelham will be part of his “Unreal Unearth” tour commemorating his album of the same name, released in August. Hozier wrote the album during the COVID-19 pandemic and is said to have drawn influence from Dante’s “Inferno.” His album, “Unreal Unearth” has been positively received by critics and debuted at number one on the Irish and UK charts.

Some of Hozier’s work in social justice includes his work with Home Sweet Home, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness in Ireland, his support of the right to abortions and his vocal support of the transgender community.

Along with his concert at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Hozier will be performing at a variety of venues across the US, including Raleigh, N.C. on April 20 and Los Angeles on Set. 17.

“After the sweetest run of US shows, I’m delighted to announce these brand new #UnrealUnearth tour dates for next year,” Hozier said on X, formerly Twitter. “I can’t wait to be back, and I hope to see you there.”

Special guest Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell will accompany Hozier for most of his performances in the “Unreal Unearth” tour, including the show at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. Russell has been nominated for three Grammy awards during her career, including for her solo album “Outside Child” in 2022.

Music fans will be able to see Hozier and Russel perform at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 5. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. and can be bought at Concerts.livenation.com/hozier-unreal-unearth-tour-2024-birmingham-alabama-05-05-2024/event/20005F6198FB0EC1.