Kelly Mooney running for Alabama State BOE District 3 Published 12:52 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A former Briarwood Christian School administrator and educator, Kelly Mooney has officially announced her next steps in impacting education after officially qualifying to run for the Alabama State Board of Education.

Mooney, the wife of current State Rep. Arnold Mooney, served as an admin at Briarwood for 15 years and is now set to run for the District 3 seat to represent Shelby County and others on the state’s BOE.

“I am eager to represent the families and children in District 3,” she said enthusiastically. “The education of our children is of utmost importance, and I strongly believe parents must have the strongest voice in the room for their children’s education. Our parents, families, students, schools, and teachers must be well-equipped and resourced to produce the best next generation leaders. I am ready to bring my experience in education and as a mother to ensure this happens.”

Kelly said she is an advocate for parents in education, while she also serves as a member of the Republican Women of Shelby County.

District 3 represents all or significant parts of Shelby, Jefferson, Montgomery, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, and Talladega counties.

The seat is currently held by Stephanie Bell, who has served in the role since 1995. Bell’s 28 years have included eight consecutive terms, the next of which will be up during this election cycle. Bell has not announced plans to run for reelection.

Kelly said she is a long-time champion of quality education and looks forward to championing the interests of families, students and teachers throughout the district.

Kelly and Arnold have been married for 41 years and have three children and 11 grandchildren together.

She said because of that and her years in education, she understands the value of a strong education system in nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Her goal is to be dedicated to providing quality education and show her belief in empowering parents to play an active role in their children’s educational journey.

“I look forward to connecting with the families in District 3 to earn their vote at the Republican Primary on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and to understand their desires and needs as they raise their children and partner with the education system.” she said.

She hopes to build strong partnerships between parents, educations and the community to ensure educational opportunities for all students in the district.