Man arrested for trafficking meth in Pelham

Published 2:23 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Stephen L. Goodpaster was purportedly found to have 57.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, and he has subsequently been charged with meth trafficking. (Contributed)

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Stephen L. Goodpastor, 66, was arrested at a Raceway gas station near his home on Cahaba Valley RD.

Goodpaster was purportedly found to have 57.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, and he has subsequently been charged with meth trafficking.

Back in 2009, Goodpastor was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, but he has not received any drug-related charges since then. Should Goodpastor be convicted of methamphetamine trafficking he could face a minimum sentence of 10 prison years and a fine starting at $50,000.

Goodpastor is listed as being retired for the last 20 years, and living alone, court records indicate that aside from his possession of a controlled substance in 2009 Goodpastor has had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years. Notably, he was arrested for two felony-level DUIs in 2001 and 2002 respectively.

Currently, Goodpastor is being held at Shelby County Jail on a bond of $100,000. Goodpastor is set to go to court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. 

The investigation of this case is still ongoing and details will be released as they become available.

