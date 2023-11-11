Spain Park set tone early in dominant win over Stanhope Elmore Published 12:05 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HOOVER – The Spain Park Jaguars grabbed their first win of the young season with a dominant 74-37 win over the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The Jags got off on the right foot to start the game on both offense and defense to set the tone for a 37-point victory at home against the Mustangs.

Spain Park scored 27 in the first quarter, including six-point performances from both Nick Richardson and TJ Lamar, and held Stanhope Elmore to just five points on defense to take a 27-5 lead into the second quarter.

A trio of three-pointers from Harrison Stewart kept the Jags’ momentum going in the second quarter, as Spain Park extended its lead by five going into halftime.

Now with Spain Park up 43-16 coming out of the locker room, Stanhope Elmore funneled its offense through Kaleb Sanders, who scored 11 in the quarter.

However, Lamar and Josh Helms spearheaded the response from Spain Park, and that helped the Jags continue to build on their lead.

That proved to be the last big push from the Mustangs. Spain Park used its commanding lead to control the remainder of the ballgame and walk away with a 74-37 win.

Lamar led the Jags scorers with 13 points, and Stewart also had a solid night with 12 points. Joshua Fonbah was the other of the three Spain Park players to score in double figures with 10 points on the dot.

In addition, Richardson dropped eight points, Korbin Long, Jackson Bradley and Helms each had six and Quinn Davis scored five points.