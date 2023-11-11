Thompson wins second game to start season against Prattville Published 8:04 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

PRATTVILLE – The Thompson Warriors continued their solid start to the season with a 63-48 win over the Prattville Lions on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The teams were fairly evenly matched to start the game as the Warriors and Lions felt each other out while trying to establish the tone in the matchup.

Thompson walked out of the first quarter with a 13-11 lead, and that gave the Warriors the advantage they needed to build a bigger gap between them and Prattville.

The Warriors defense then came up big, holding the Lions to just six points in the second quarter.

That gave Thompson’s offense a window to attack, and it did just that, dropping 18 points in the period to build up a 14-point lead going into halftime.

With the Warriors entering the second half in control with a 31-17 lead, they found themselves in a tighter quarter than the last as the Lions came back to life and challenged Thompson much like they did in the first quarter.

Both offenses found success in the quarter, but Thompson’s 21-point effort allowed it to extend its advantage by three more points, and the Warriors led 52-35 at the end of the third quarter.

That lead was enough for Thompson to close out the win in the fourth quarter. Despite Prattville winning the fourth quarter 13-11, that only cut the deficit by two points, and the Warriors walked away with a 63-48 win.

Masiah Robinson had a strong all-around performance with a team-high 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Riley Bryant continued to impress as a freshman with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Carson McKenney nearly earned a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

After a pair of road games to start out the season, Thompson will come back to Warrior Arena for its home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 14 against Class 6A runner-up Mountain Brook at 7 p.m.