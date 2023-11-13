Arrest reports from Oct. 2-Nov. 6 Published 9:27 am Monday, November 13, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 2-Nov. 6:

Alabaster

Oct. 30

-David Lee Cleckler, 58, of Clanton, harassing communications.

Oct. 31

-Toney Felix Myers, 26, of Calera, alias warrant (FTA improper lights/tag lights).

-Toney Felix Myers, 26, of Calera, alias warrant (FTA improper lights/tag lights).

-Edilzal Samuel Alvarado, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

Nov. 1

-Jeffrey Scott Hall, 49, of Alabaster, harassment.

Nov. 2

-Alvaro Jose Caballero Lopez, 35, of Leeds, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Alvaro Jose Cabellero Lopez, 35, of Leeds, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Andrew Lee Vaughn, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Nov. 3

-Logan Preston Adams, 40, of Alabaster, alias warrant/animals at large/removal of dep, solid body exc.

Nov. 4

-Roberto Grimaldo Villalobos, 47, of Alabaster, obstructing justice using a false identity.

-Brooke Lorrell Kaiser, 43, of Alabaster, warrant (animals at large).

Nov. 5

-Brooklyn Gale Robertson, 23, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Nov. 6

-John Alan Rudy, 61, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

-Juan Armando Valdez-Cordero, 33, of Alabaster, alias warrant (driving without obtaining a drivers license).

-Matthew Dylan Eloff, 32, of Bessemer, alias warrant failure to display insurance and alias warrant driving while suspended.

-Landon Alexander Bland, 28, of Prattville, driving under the influence – controlled substance, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

Columbiana

Oct. 2

-Kiani Bernard Washington, 43, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – theft of property 4th.

Oct. 7

-Joseph Brian Johnson, 42, domestic violence 3rd – harassment.

Oct. 8

-Donald Louis Palazzolo, 35, domestic violence by strangulation.

-Susan Hicks Howell, 43, FTA – improper lane usage.

Oct. 11

-Jonathon Lynn Tittle, 37, domestic violence 3rd – harassment.

Oct. 13

-Stanley Joe Lowery, 36, FTA – racing on highway and FTA – driving while suspended.

Oct. 26

-Blake Wayne Johnson, 31, PV – probation violation; revocation (unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia) and PV – probation violation; revocation (technical).

-Michael Edward Harry, 39, theft of property 3rd, forgery 4th and conspiracy – theft of property 3rd.

Oct. 29

-Joseph Michael Guzik, 40, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag.

Helena

Nov. 3

-Carl Randall Reid, 66, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

-Logan Preston Adams, 40, bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 4

-Brittany Michelle Warren, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer.

Nov. 5

-Stanley Bernard Price, 66, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

Montevallo

Oct. 27

-Juan Carlos Laguna Romualdo, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 28

-Joshua Ryan Magee, of Birmingham, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

-Jordan Kay Manasco, 27, of Montevallo, public peace – disorderly conduct.

-Samantha Mieure, 43, of Montevallo, assault second degree.

Oct. 31

-Richard Paul Troxell, 53, of Pelham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Oct. 29

-Ommar Martinez Herrera, 40, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Bredy Samir Martinez Ventura, 32, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Lowell Markham, 63, of Pelham, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray and public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Oct. 30

-Walter Spencer, 52, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Lucas Butler, 29, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Gary Cooper, 60, of Pelham, assault in the third degree – simple assault.

-Timothy Matthews, 36, of Autaugaville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Adrian Reid, 36, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 31

-Walvid King, 24, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Abdalla El Tahhan, 29, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana int he second degree.

Nov. 1

-Toni Rose, 31, of Calera, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Roshonda Jackson, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Nov. 2

-Jermeria Jenkins, 21, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Joshuah Donnell, 30, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Nov. 4

-Mario Garcia Garcia, 23, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Eric Speigner, 43, of Pelham, public order crime s- AW alias writ of arrest.

-Ronnie Norton, 36, of Anniston, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP receiving.

-Mauricio Hernandez Jacobo, 36, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.