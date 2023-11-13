Briarwood girls’ runner-up finish highlights great performances at 6A cross-country states Published 5:10 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

OAKVILLE – The Briarwood Christian Lions will bring a trophy back to Shelby County, as their runner-up finish in the AHSAA Class 6A Cross-Country State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park stood out among other great times from Pelham, Helena and Calera.

The Lions’ girls team scored 83 points and were led by top five finishes and personal records by Mary Grace Parker and Bela Doss.

Parker came in third place with a time of 18:10.74 and Doss finished in fourth with a time of 18:14.71.

In addition, Luci Williams finished in 25th place with a time of 19:58.06, Allie Hale came in 26th with a time of 19:58.69 and Lena Anne Parker finished 28th with a time of 29:59.37.

For the 6A boys, Helena’s Aspen Warren came in 10th place with a time of 16:06.21 to lead all area runners.

Also for the Huskies, Drew Cook came in 28th place with a time of 16:40.46, Josh Howard came in 56th place with a time of 17:24.21, Merrick Blackman finished in 57th with a time of 17.24.27 and Camp Herndon came in 60th place with a time of 17:26.24.

Briarwood’s Whit Thornton came in 25th place with a time of 16:33.11 and Kolby Day finished 72nd with a time of 17:41.71.

Jacob Horton was the fastest Pelham runner with a time of 18:16.02, and he finished in 97th place. Robert Lewis came in 102nd with a time of 18:16.02 and Levi Clardy finished in 107th place with a time of 18:28.75.

For Calera, Cooper Manning finished in 168th with a time of 19:37.00 and Carter Duncan came in 202nd with a time of 20:57.14.

Behind Briarwood’s stellar performance in the 6A Girls race, Helena’s Ashlynn Beery came in 16th place with a time of 19:38.75.

Teia Briggs came in 121st place with a time of 23:08.51, Elizabeth Awtry finished in 138th place with a time of 23:38.21, Abigail Cory crossed the finish line in 140th place with a time of 23:40.46 and Kylie Scoggins finished in 154th place with a time of 24:09.53.

Pelham’s Emily Webster was the fastest Panthers runner with a time of 19:55.30, which was good for a 24th place finish.

Mikayla Leftwich came in 97th with a time of 22:12.02, Mariana Channell finished in 136th place with a time of 23:35.37, Anna McDonald came in 156th place with a time of 24:12.36 and Abigail Silwal finished 187th with a time of 25:56.44.