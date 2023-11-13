Career petty criminal arrested in Alabaster Published 3:04 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Landon Alexander Bland, 28, has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.

It was on Nov. 8 that Bland, a resident of Prattville, allegedly hit the bumper of an Alabaster police vehicle with his own car, and proceeded to flee the scene of the accident. He then attempted to elude arrest by Alabaster police by going 20 miles over the speed limit but was eventually captured and it was determined that Bland was intoxicated.

Over the course of his 28 years of life, Bland has received roughly 60 criminal charges, and a significant amount of these have been in relation to reckless driving, failure to present insurance and other vehicular crimes.

Bland received his first charges in 2012 when he was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. Three years later in 2015, at the age of 19, Bland was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.

Currently, Bland is being held at Shelby County jail on a bond of $7,000. He has been given the following charges:

Leaving the scene of an accident.

Driving under the influence.

Reckless Endangerment.

Attempting to Elude Police.

Bland’s preliminary hearing will take place at the county courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing and details will be released as they become available.